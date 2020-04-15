You are the owner of this article.
Chase leads to arrest of battery suspect in Kenosha
Kenosha police arrested a suspect wanted for battery following a brief foot chase Wednesday near the 5000 block of 39th Avenue.

The incident occurred after an officer recognized the suspect’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop around 5 p.m., according to Officer Austin Hancock of the Kenosha Police Department.

The 27-year-old Kenosha man then ran out of the vehicle, but was taken into custody after the short chase, he said.

