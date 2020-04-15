Chase leads to arrest of battery suspect in Kenosha

Kenosha police arrested a suspect wanted for battery following a brief foot chase Wednesday near the 5000 block of 39th Avenue.
The incident occurred after an officer recognized the suspect’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop around 5 p.m., according to Officer Austin Hancock of the Kenosha Police Department.
The 27-year-old Kenosha man then ran out of the vehicle, but was taken into custody after the short chase, he said.
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
historic photos
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!