Chief Leipzig retiring from Kenosha Fire Department

While word of his impending retirement by year's end may have come as a surprise to some, for Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig, this day always was part of his plan.
And now he's ready to hand off the reigns to the department's next leader.
Leipzig, 54, who has served as chief the past four years and started as a firefighter in the city at 23, officially will retire effective Dec. 31. The Kenosha Police and Fire Commission at Tuesday morning's meeting accepted a number of retirements, including Leipzig's.
"I've planned this all along," Leipzig said after the meeting. "This is nothing new. I started at a very young age. I was fortunate enough to be able to financially handle (retirement). I still have young kids and this job has been very time consuming.
"Once I moved over to an administrative role, it takes a lot of your time, and I knew that. Especially with what's happened lately, it's been very time consuming," Leipzig said. "I jokingly say I've been an absentee father and husband for the last four years. It's just a decision to be with my family a little bit more. There's nothing forcing me out."
As he prepares to close out his career next month, Leipzig said he will take with him many positive memories.
"It's been a really, really rewarding and great career," he said. "There's nothing negative about it. People are asking why. It's just time to go.
"I think there's an effective limit with how long people should be in charge. I'm not saying I'm reaching that end. But with every (change) comes some new perspectives that are good."
Tough stretch
The month of August was especially challenging for the department, as crews first had to battle a blaze at a historic building in Uptown, followed by the massive destruction as a result of the civil unrest, protests and riots in the wake of an officer-involved shooting less than two weeks later.
Leipzig quickly deflected any credit from him to the entire department for stepping up in a dire situation.
"Collectively, as a group, we're trained to adapt and overcome," he said. "We work as teams. When I think in anything in my life that I've learned from this job is that the sum of the individuals is greater than the sum of the whole. The team is just more powerful together."
The destruction left in the aftermath was hard to take in, but Leipzig was proud of every aspect of what his department accomplished, which included efforts not necessarily tied to fighting fires.
Support Local Journalism
"To see the city in ruins, I can't describe the feeling of how it is," he said. "To see our people putting out fires, and our people were out in the street giving water to people who were displaced."
Leipzig said the "Firefighters C.A.R.E." organization, which is a nonprofit group from within the department, took things even a step further.
"They put a tent together and tried to find people who either needed places to stay, gift cards to get an apartment, clothing, whatever," he said. "So our own people were out canvassing the next few days trying to find people in need.
"That's what the organization is about. I really can't speak enough to the pride I have in the department. That attitude and virtue will transcend me."
During his time at the helm, Leipzig also oversaw the conclusion of the consolidation of two fire houses to a more centrally-located station at 52nd Street and 22nd Avenue.
That wasn't an easy process, Leipzig said, but the time had come that a move had to be made.
"We were at a point where we just (couldn't) support aging fire stations," he said. "One in particular was close to 60 years old. It just made sense. That had started before I got here, so I can't take credit for it.
"But putting them together and creating a building that has a lot of historical reference to the city, to the main wagon company, to the Bain School is certainly something to be proud of."
Next phase
In keeping with regular practice, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian is expected to appoint Deputy Chief Chris Bigley as the interim chief as of Jan. 1. The Police and Fire Commission will discuss its next steps toward finding a permanent replacement at its Dec. 15 meeting.
As for Leipzig, he plans to keep his family in Kenosha and hopes to not only spend time with them, but also to give back in a number of volunteer capacities.
"My kids are at that age where they understand the value of giving back to the community," he said. "It will be in a lot of different roles. ... I've heard it said volunteerism and helping other people is good for your soul."
"Once I moved over to an administrative role, it takes a lot of your time, and I knew that. Especially with what's happened lately, it's been very time consuming. I jokingly say I've been an absentee father and husband for the last four years. It's just a decision to be with my family a little bit more. There's nothing forcing me out."
Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!