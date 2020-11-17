Chief Leipzig retiring from Kenosha Fire Department

Leipzig said the "Firefighters C.A.R.E." organization, which is a nonprofit group from within the department, took things even a step further.

"They put a tent together and tried to find people who either needed places to stay, gift cards to get an apartment, clothing, whatever," he said. "So our own people were out canvassing the next few days trying to find people in need.

"That's what the organization is about. I really can't speak enough to the pride I have in the department. That attitude and virtue will transcend me."

During his time at the helm, Leipzig also oversaw the conclusion of the consolidation of two fire houses to a more centrally-located station at 52nd Street and 22nd Avenue.

That wasn't an easy process, Leipzig said, but the time had come that a move had to be made.

"We were at a point where we just (couldn't) support aging fire stations," he said. "One in particular was close to 60 years old. It just made sense. That had started before I got here, so I can't take credit for it.

"But putting them together and creating a building that has a lot of historical reference to the city, to the main wagon company, to the Bain School is certainly something to be proud of."

Next phase