Child, 10, struck by car, taken to Milwaukee-area hospital

Paramedics responded along with police to the 6:49 p.m. accident, transporting the child by ambulance to Children’s Wisconsin - Milwaukee Hospital, according to Lt. Patrick Patton, of the Kenosha Police Department. Authorities initially called for a Flight For Life medical transport helicopter to respond to the scene, however, a storm system prevented travel.

He said the child was still alive, but no information on condition or severity was immediately available. It was not known whether the driver involved in the accident was cited, and police continued to investigate at the scene late Tuesday.