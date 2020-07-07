You are the owner of this article.
Child, 10, struck by car, taken to Milwaukee-area hospital
A 10-year-old child was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 82nd Street and Sheridan Road Tuesday night.

Paramedics responded along with police to the 6:49 p.m. accident, transporting the child by ambulance to Children’s Wisconsin - Milwaukee Hospital, according to Lt. Patrick Patton, of the Kenosha Police Department. Authorities initially called for a Flight For Life medical transport helicopter to respond to the scene, however, a storm system prevented travel.

He said the child was still alive, but no information on condition or severity was immediately available. It was not known whether the driver involved in the accident was cited, and police continued to investigate at the scene late Tuesday.

Correction

This story has been updated to correct the age of the girl who was struck. She is 10 years old, the Kenosha Police Department confirmed Wednesday.

