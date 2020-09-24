Christian Life Football Preview: Eagles enter Year 2

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Christian Life football program has a full varsity season under its belt.

Now it’s time for Year 2.

Predictably, the Eagles took their lumps last season with a roster comprised largely of underclassmen, dropping seven straight in Midwest Classic Conference play after a 2-0 non-conference start to finish 2-7.

CLS is young again, with just five seniors on its 30-player roster, but the Eagles have the benefit of more varsity experience and a full offseason. Coach Jack Decker, who brought the program back to the varsity level last season after it played varsity games from 2013-15, was impressed with his sqaud’s participation in 7-on-7 teams until those were cancelled due to COVID-19.

But even then, Decker said his players worked out and improved any way they could.

“I challenged the kids at the end of the season to put on 20 pounds of muscle,” said Decker, whose team opens its season and Midwest Classic play with a tough game against Racine Lutheran on Friday night at the Topper Bowl in Burlington.

“When you compare our roster (to last season), some of our guys did get bigger, despite COVID. Our offseason, even with all the challenges, I thought was pretty good.”