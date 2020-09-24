Christian Life Football Preview: Eagles enter Year 2

The Christian Life football program has a full varsity season under its belt.
Now it’s time for Year 2.
Predictably, the Eagles took their lumps last season with a roster comprised largely of underclassmen, dropping seven straight in Midwest Classic Conference play after a 2-0 non-conference start to finish 2-7.
CLS is young again, with just five seniors on its 30-player roster, but the Eagles have the benefit of more varsity experience and a full offseason. Coach Jack Decker, who brought the program back to the varsity level last season after it played varsity games from 2013-15, was impressed with his sqaud’s participation in 7-on-7 teams until those were cancelled due to COVID-19.
But even then, Decker said his players worked out and improved any way they could.
“I challenged the kids at the end of the season to put on 20 pounds of muscle,” said Decker, whose team opens its season and Midwest Classic play with a tough game against Racine Lutheran on Friday night at the Topper Bowl in Burlington.
“When you compare our roster (to last season), some of our guys did get bigger, despite COVID. Our offseason, even with all the challenges, I thought was pretty good.”
Led by departed senior Jacob Shaffer, who paced the Eagles with 653 rushing yards last season, CLS was very run-heavy in 2019. That should change this year.
“We’re going to be more balanced this year,” Decker said. “Last year we were really run-heavy. We’ll be able to throw the ball much more effectively, and the kids worked very hard on that in the offseason.”
Sophomore Erik Decker, who threw for 300 yards and tossed a pair of touchdowns last season in limited time under center, is slated to start at quarterback. Among his main weapons will be senior Logan Houston, who led the Eagles with 179 receiving yards on 15 catches in 2019.
Jack Decker is also expecting production at receiver from junior Carl Travis, junior Gabe Diaz, sophomore Abdi Hammond and sophomore Charlie Boyer.
Senior CJ McDaniel, who rushed for 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season, will battle with junior Marcus Ramirez for the starting halfback spot, and freshman Landon Cashmore could also see time there.
Along the offensive and defensive lines, CLS returns a key player in 6-foot-2, 248-pound sophomore Jack Helzer, who as a freshman played every snap on each side of the ball.
“Bigger, strong, faster,” Decker said of Helzer’s offseason growth. “We’re expecting a lot from him.”
Freshman Eli Rodriguez will also play on both sides of the ball on the line, as will fellow freshman Nolan Carroll at receiver and linebacker. Houston and Diaz will be anchors in the defensive secondary.
Also among the linemen mix are sophomore Ryder Marrero and senior Perry Foster.
With the Metro Classic Conference and Midwest Classic Conference shuffling teams this offseason to better distribute similar-sized schools in the same conferences, CLS remains in the smaller-school Midwest Classic.
The competition won’t be easy.
Racine Lutheran, which has reached the postseason four straight seasons and was the WIAA Division-6 state runner-up in 2018, comes over from the Metro Classic. So does Burlington Catholic Central, a perennial small-school stalwart that’s racked up 17 playoff appearances since 2000, including two Division-7 state titles and two runner-up finishes.
But, like everyone else, CLS is just happy to get the season underway, no matter who’s in its conference now.
“We as a team, we just feel blessed we’re able to play with everything that’s going on,” Decker said. “The kids are just super excited. I never saw the kids so happy to get out there and practice after being locked up for so long. It was really nice to see them out there having some fun.”
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!