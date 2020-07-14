Christian Life School to resume in-person classes Aug. 31

Students will return to classes full-time at Christian Life School on Aug. 31 under a plan announced this week.
Christian Life School, 10700 75th St., has been planning for three months for the return of kindergarten through 12th-grade students following the state ordering all schools to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, St. Joseph Catholic Academy announced it also would re-open with in-person learning.
Christian Life officials said their plan was developed based on in-person instruction recommendations from the American Association of Pediatrics, which “strongly advocates” for a goal of starting the school year with students physically present.
The school currently has 604 students enrolled for the 2020-21 academic year.
Head of School Jeff Bogaczyk said students hesitant to return can opt for virtual learning offerings.
“We have been in consultation for months with parents, board members and students to get their perspectives on the nature of education and what would best serve our community at CLS,” he said.
School officials also are relying on advisement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the research on COVID-19 and transmission among students “while still providing an optimal environment for the academic, social and emotional learning of our students,” he said.
In sharing the plan with parents, Bogaczyk said the school expects to operate Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., as was the practice before the shutdown.
School officials will not require students or teachers wear masks; however, they continue to explore the potential for using them in certain contexts.
“Health and governmental officials may mandate the wearing of masks for everyone or for teachers at some point in the next several weeks, and if that happens, any changes in this policy will be communicated to current families as they prepare for the upcoming school year,” he said.
Social distancing will not be implemented in a strict sense, in favor of other strategies to minimize risk, a departure from the pediatric association’s recommendation, according to the plan.
It includes keeping seating three feet apart when feasible in classroom settings, creating greater distance in large gatherings, such as assemblies and chapel, one-way hallways, a staggered passing period and delayed dismissals.
The school will limit parents’ access to the building during drop-off and pickup times, he said. Instead, Christian Life is developing procedures that allow students to be dropped off in the morning and then dismissed to their cars.
“As we develop more details on some issues — drop-off/ pickup plan, staggered class dismissals, distancing locker assignments, large group gatherings, etc. — we plan on hosting a virtual town hall (meeting),” he said.
Bogaczyk said Christian Life has invested more than $65,000 in technology for sanitization, including electrostatic disinfectant foggers, UV light purification in all heating, ventilation and air conditioning units, personal protective equipment and medical and sanitization supplies.
“We expect that we will spend more as we near the beginning of school,” he said.
The school’s health team is relocating the health office and will implement personal protective equipment to isolate sick students from the rest of the community without creating a negative experience for them, he said.
Christian Life has also developed a plan based on CDC protocols and recommendations by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction which gives guidance on the response to a positive COVID-19 test, which can be found at kclsed.org
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!