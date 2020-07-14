Christian Life School to resume in-person classes Aug. 31

In sharing the plan with parents, Bogaczyk said the school expects to operate Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., as was the practice before the shutdown.

School officials will not require students or teachers wear masks; however, they continue to explore the potential for using them in certain contexts.

“Health and governmental officials may mandate the wearing of masks for everyone or for teachers at some point in the next several weeks, and if that happens, any changes in this policy will be communicated to current families as they prepare for the upcoming school year,” he said.

Social distancing will not be implemented in a strict sense, in favor of other strategies to minimize risk, a departure from the pediatric association’s recommendation, according to the plan.

It includes keeping seating three feet apart when feasible in classroom settings, creating greater distance in large gatherings, such as assemblies and chapel, one-way hallways, a staggered passing period and delayed dismissals.

The school will limit parents’ access to the building during drop-off and pickup times, he said. Instead, Christian Life is developing procedures that allow students to be dropped off in the morning and then dismissed to their cars.