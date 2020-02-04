Circuit Court Drunken Driving Convictions

Ryan Levi Debell, of Salem, was fined $811.50 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for six months and must undergo an alcohol assessment.

Mary J. Dinelli, of Kenosha, was fined $811.50 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her license was revoked for six months and she must undergo an alcohol assessment.

Susan Renee Dowling, of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., was fined $937.50 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her license was revoked for 1 year and she must undergo an alcohol assessment.

Randall E. Ellis, of Kenosha, received local jail time, was fined $2,552 on a charge of driving while intoxicated-third offense, and $1,542 on a charge of driving while intoxicated-second offense. His was ordered on probation; his license was revoked for 27 months, must use an ignition interlock device and must undergo an alcohol assessment.

Steven B. Fani, of Kenosha, received local jail time and was fined $1,379 on a charge of driving while intoxicated (with a passenger younger than 16). His license was revoked for 12 months and he must undergo an alcohol assessment.