Circuit Court Drunken Driving Convictions

Matthew James Anderson, of Racine, was fined $924.50 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for seven months, must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Grant Alan Armstrong, of Lake Villa, Ill., was fined $937.50 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for seven months, must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Geregory T. Barr, of Salem, was fined $937.50 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for six months and he must undergo an alcohol assessment.
Michael Lee Campbell, of Kenosha, was fined $924.50 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for seven months, must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Peter W. Caronti, of Kenosha, was fined $1,625 on a charge of driving while intoxicated-second offense. His license was revoked for 16 months, must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Jeffrey J. Chopp, of Salem, received local jail time and was fined $1,567 on a charge of driving while intoxicated-second offense. His license was revoked for two years, must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Ryan Levi Debell, of Salem, was fined $811.50 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for six months and must undergo an alcohol assessment.
Mary J. Dinelli, of Kenosha, was fined $811.50 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her license was revoked for six months and she must undergo an alcohol assessment.
Susan Renee Dowling, of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., was fined $937.50 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her license was revoked for 1 year and she must undergo an alcohol assessment.
Randall E. Ellis, of Kenosha, received local jail time, was fined $2,552 on a charge of driving while intoxicated-third offense, and $1,542 on a charge of driving while intoxicated-second offense. His was ordered on probation; his license was revoked for 27 months, must use an ignition interlock device and must undergo an alcohol assessment.
Steven B. Fani, of Kenosha, received local jail time and was fined $1,379 on a charge of driving while intoxicated (with a passenger younger than 16). His license was revoked for 12 months and he must undergo an alcohol assessment.
Laura J. Grisk, of Franksville, received local jail time, was fined $1,366 on a charge of causing injury while operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (permitted alcohol content less than 0.15), and $443 on a charge of resisting/failing to stop. Her license was revoked for one year, must use an ignition interlocal device and must undergo an alcohol assessment.
Barbara J. Hendrickson, of Pleasant Prairie, received local jail time and was fined $1,744 on a charge of driving while intoxicated-third offense. Her license was revolked for two years, must use an ignition interlock device and must undergo an alcohol assessment.
Eric J. Heusdens, of Union Grove, was sentenced to the state prison and fined $1,819 on a charge of driving while intoxicated-fourth offense, as a repeater. He was also fined $673.50 on a charge of position of THC, as a repeater. He was also ordered to have extended supervision upon release. His license was revoked for three years; he must use an ignition interlock device and her must undergo an alcohol assessment.
Charles T. Jecevicus, of Kenosha, received local jail time and was fined $3,264 on a charge of driving while intoxicated-third offense. He was also fined $831 on a charge of hit-and-run. His license was revoked for 30 months, must use an ignition interlock device and must undergo an alcohol assement.
Timothy G. Jones, of Genoa City, was sentenced to state prison and fined $5,727.71 on a charge of driving while intoxicated (7th, 8th or 8th offense). He was also ordered to have extended supervision upon release. His license was revoked for two years; he must use an ignition interlock device and must undergo an alcohol assessment.
John J. Kegg, of Pleasant Prairie, received local jail time was fined $1,499 on a charge of driving while intoxicated-second offense. His license was revoked for 12 months, must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Sandra Kole, of Pleasant Prairie, received local jail time and was fined $1,618 on a charge of driving while intoxicated-second offense, and was fined $1,713 on a charged of operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Her license was revoked for 18 months, must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Stacey M. Lane, of Kenosha, received local jail time and was fined $1,555 on a charge of causing an injury while operating under the influence. Her license was revoked for 14 months, must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Michael J. McDonough, of Kenosha, was fined $1,429 on a charge of driving while intoxicated-second offense. His license was revoked for 12 months, must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Morgan Ashley Osborn, of Kenosha, was fined $937.50 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her license was revoked for six months, must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Carlos A. Palos, of Kenosha, was sentenced to state prison and fined $4,355 on a charge of driving while intoxicated (5th or 6th offense). Extended supervision was ordered upon release. His license was revoked for 36 months, ust use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Troy R. Parsons, of Kenosha, was sentenced to state prison and fined $6,945 on a charge of driving while intoxicated (5th or 6th offense). Extended supervision was ordered upon release. His license was revoked for 36 months, must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Shawn Michael Rice, of Kenosha, was fined $937.50 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for six months and must undergo an alcohol assessment.
Jonathan L. Rynearson, of Kenosha, was fined $8.11.50 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for six months and must undergo an alcohol assessment.
James H. Scudder, of Twin Lakes, was fined $1,492 on a charge of driving while intoxicated-second offense. His license was revoked for 14 months, must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Willie A. Smith, of Racine, was sentenced to state prison was fined $1,819 on a charge of driving while intoxicated-fourth offense. Extended supervision was ordered upon release. His license was revoked for three years, must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Amber Kristy Stubbe, of Kenosha, had her license revoked for six months and must undergo an alcohol asessment after pleading no contest to a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Surprenta D. Thompson, of Waukegan, Ill., was fined $25,890.48 and granted probation on a charge of driving or operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent; and was received jail time and was fined $443 on a charge of causing injury/operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. A charge of hit-and-run involving injury was dismissed but read into the record.
Cheyenne L. Tiller, of Mundeline, Ill., was fined $937.50 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her license was revoked for nine months, must use an ignition interlock device and must undergo an alcohol assessment.
Nancy Ann Trakas, of Kenosha, was fined $937.50 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her license was revoked for seven months, must use an ignition interlock device and must undergo an alcohol assessment.
Alexandria M. Vanelzen, of Mount Pleasant, received local jail time and was fiend $1,479 on a charge of driving while intoxicated-second offense. Her license was revoked for 12 months, must use an ignition interlock device and must undergo an alcohol assessment.
Eric C. Walther, of Kenosha, received local jail time and was fiend $1,479 on a charge of driving while intoxicated-second offense. He also received probation and was fined $586 on a charge of reckless driving-causing great bodily harm. His license was revoked for 12 months, must use an ignition interlock device and must undergo an alcohol assessment.