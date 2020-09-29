City and county will receive $1 million in federal aid to cover policing costs for unrest

The Kenosha police and sheriff’s departments will receive $1 million in federal aid to help cover costs associated with unrest in the city.
When President Donald Trump was in Kenosha on Sept. 1, he promised funding for the city and state related to two days of riots and days of peaceful protests that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer.
During a roundtable held at Bradford High School, Trump promised $4 million to local businesses, $42 million for public safety statewide and $1 million to local police.
“We will provide $1 million to the Kenosha law enforcement so that you have some extra money to go out and do what you have to do,” Trump said at the roundtable.
While local officials still have been unable to get information about the $4 million promised to local business — the president may have been referring to $4 million already allocated to local business for COVID-19 relief through the CARES Act — Kenosha City Administrator John Morrissey said the city and county have received word that $1 million in additional federal funds have been allocated for law enforcement.
Horace Staples, county emergency management director, confirmed county government has received the same assurance.
Morrissey said the money will come through the Justice Assistance Grant. He said county agencies receive grant funds through the program every year but said this year’s grant will include an additional $1 million earmarked for the community. The departments still have to put in applications to receive the funds.
“It’s new money,” Morrissey said. “That will cover the overtime for both agencies.”
Staples said the money from the grant is typically used for overtime and equipment costs.
The total cost associated with damage and policing related to the unrest is still being calculated, Staples said.
At the same roundtable, the president promised aid for local business.
“I’m also providing nearly $4 million to support the small businesses that I talked about today that got burned up — burned down,” Trump said.
That same week, the federal government had announced a $4 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the Kenosha Area Business Alliance that could be used for a revolving loan fund “that will provide critical gap financing to small businesses and entrepreneurs that have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Wisconsin.”
Morrissey said city officials are attempting to get information on whether the money the president promised for businesses is in addition to the CARES Act money or if he was referring to that previously announced grant related to the virus.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!