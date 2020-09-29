City and county will receive $1 million in federal aid to cover policing costs for unrest

The Kenosha police and sheriff’s departments will receive $1 million in federal aid to help cover costs associated with unrest in the city.

When President Donald Trump was in Kenosha on Sept. 1, he promised funding for the city and state related to two days of riots and days of peaceful protests that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer.

During a roundtable held at Bradford High School, Trump promised $4 million to local businesses, $42 million for public safety statewide and $1 million to local police.

“We will provide $1 million to the Kenosha law enforcement so that you have some extra money to go out and do what you have to do,” Trump said at the roundtable.

While local officials still have been unable to get information about the $4 million promised to local business — the president may have been referring to $4 million already allocated to local business for COVID-19 relief through the CARES Act — Kenosha City Administrator John Morrissey said the city and county have received word that $1 million in additional federal funds have been allocated for law enforcement.

Horace Staples, county emergency management director, confirmed county government has received the same assurance.