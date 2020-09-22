City annexes land from Somers for proposed $46 million development

One of the nation’s largest privately held development companies is proposing a $46 million development on three parcels in Kenosha, including a 755,200-square-foot speculative building facility that is projected to generate 400 jobs.
The Kenosha City Council approved annexation of the Rossi properties, 4415 88th Ave. and 4435 88th Ave., and the Gentz property at 8311 38th St., where the speculative building is expected to be developed by Northpoint Development.
Representatives for the developer requested the annexation of the three parcels formerly in the town of Somers and now in the city. The Gentz property also was rezoned from an agricultural to heavy manufacturing district. The parcels have been included as part of the city’s comprehensive plan for 2035.
Christina Hubacek, an engineer representing Northpoint Development, said Northpoint is among the largest privately held development companies in the U.S., with the majority of its developments involving speculative buildings. The buildings, she said, are often leased before construction is completed.
“We are long-term holders of our buildings and will hold our buildings for a minimum of 10 years, while also managing the buildings in-house,” Hubacek told the City Council on Monday night.
On the Gentz parcel, Northpoint proposes to develop the 755,200-square-foot “Class A” industrial speculative facility with accompanying parking, utilities and stormwater drainage basins. An east-west access road would be established at the southmost end of the Rossi properties and directly to the west of the Gentz property. The development is west of Green Bay Road and bounded by 38th Street to the north, the Kenosha County Detention Center to the south, the Canadian Pacific Railroad to the east and 88th Avenue to the west.
Hubacek said the building currently has no known tenants. Once a tenant is identified, however, an application for a conditional use permit would be initiated. The overall building would have four prominent corners and would accommodate as many as four tenants.
The development as proposed represents a $46 million investment and expects to bring 400 “permanent, new jobs,” along with 150 to 200 construction jobs. Projected revenue from the facility is estimated at $1 million annually, Hubacek said. Northpoint is not seeking public incentives to develop the site.
Hubacek said truck traffic would use direct routes, including 88th Avenue and 38th Street, for access to the north to Interstate 94 and 88th Avenue and Highway 158 when headed south.
She told the council that the developer would ensure that truck road access restrictions, including the use of Highway S when traveling to access the development, would be part of tenant leases.
“This development is not associated with any other proposed development in around the Kenosha area,” Hubacek said. “It is my understanding that at any point in the future, if another developer would like to develop the remainder of the Rossi parcel they would need to come before the Plan Commission and the common council in order to amend the annexation and zoning ordinance as the Northpoint proposed site plan is what is tied to the annexation and rezoning ordinance.
“We are confident that this proposed development matches the intent Kenosha has master-planned for this area and that the proposed Northpoint development will bring benefit to the city of Kenosha.”
During deliberations, Ald. Dominic Ruffalo said the development would be a “wonderful” addition to the 16th District, which he represents.
“This has come a long ways. This has been on the books for a while,” Ruffalo said. “It had to get fine-tuned.”
Ruffalo said he had “vehemently opposed” an earlier plan for semi-trucks and parking, but was in favor of the revised plan.
“I know Northpoint is a first-class act, and I welcome their project into the 16th District,” he said.
Before the vote, Ald. David Bogdala said he opposed Northpoint’s annexation and rezoning request.
Despite the changes, he said when it came to asking Northpoint representatives about the type of business going into the site, they couldn’t tell him.
“If the decision-makers can’t be told what the plans are for that, we shouldn’t be approving anything,” Bogdala said.
Bogdala expressed concerns about increasing truck traffic, which he called “atrocious” and worsening.
“It is leaking into the surrounding neighborhoods. Just because you have a lease agreement with somebody, that doesn’t enforce to ensure that they’re not coming down (Highway) H to Highway 50 or 60th Street or anywhere else where you’re going through residential areas,” he said.
“We’re seeing semi-trucks all through residential neighborhoods now, and it’s getting worse.”
Bogdala said if they can’t tell him what the plans are, “nothing should be moving forward — ever.”
“You heard them talking about 400 permanent jobs. Great. Then, tell us what it is that you’re doing,” Bogdala said.
