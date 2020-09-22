City annexes land from Somers for proposed $46 million development

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the nation’s largest privately held development companies is proposing a $46 million development on three parcels in Kenosha, including a 755,200-square-foot speculative building facility that is projected to generate 400 jobs.

The Kenosha City Council approved annexation of the Rossi properties, 4415 88th Ave. and 4435 88th Ave., and the Gentz property at 8311 38th St., where the speculative building is expected to be developed by Northpoint Development.

Representatives for the developer requested the annexation of the three parcels formerly in the town of Somers and now in the city. The Gentz property also was rezoned from an agricultural to heavy manufacturing district. The parcels have been included as part of the city’s comprehensive plan for 2035.

Christina Hubacek, an engineer representing Northpoint Development, said Northpoint is among the largest privately held development companies in the U.S., with the majority of its developments involving speculative buildings. The buildings, she said, are often leased before construction is completed.

“We are long-term holders of our buildings and will hold our buildings for a minimum of 10 years, while also managing the buildings in-house,” Hubacek told the City Council on Monday night.