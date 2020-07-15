You are the owner of this article.
City buses, streetcars and paratransit services to resume fare collection
Kenosha’s transit system, street car and para-transit services will resume fare collection beginning Aug.1, according to city officials.

On July 20, Kenosha Area Transit offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the sale of bus passes. One-way bus trips are $2 each, and adult monthly passes are $60.

Reduced fare rates for the elderly and disabled are $1 each way and $30 for a monthly pass.

All passengers who can are requested to exit through the rear door.

Kenosha Area Transit strongly recommends the use of masks by all passengers to assist in reducing exposure of COVID-19. Passengers are encouraged to practice social distancing while on board and at bus stops.

In March, the city suspended fare collection temporarily during the early response to the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus on buses.

Additionally, the Kenosha Streetcar service will resume its published schedule and fare collection Aug. 1.

Riders with questions regarding Kenosha Area Transit should call 262-653-4287.

The Care-A-Van para-transit services will also resume fare collection.

Care-A-Van offers door-to-door service to elderly and disabled individuals who are unable to use the city bus. Fares will return to $4 each way. Exact fares are required, as drivers are unable to make change.

Care-A-Van is requiring the use of masks by all passengers in effort to reduce exposure to COVID-19. Social distancing will be practiced during trips.

To apply for para-transit services, residents must complete and submit an application of eligibility. The application is available at https://www.kenosha.org/departments/transportation/para-transit-service-care-a-van.

For questions regarding the service, please contact Lauren Coffman, mobility manager, at 262-605-6615.

