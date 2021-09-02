City chase leads to felony charge

A 27-year-old Kenosha man who told police he fled a traffic stop to avoid a speeding ticket now faces a felony charge.

Frank P. Vara Jr., was charged Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer, which carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.

Court Commissioner Larry Keating imposed a $5,000 cash bond during Vara’s initial appearance Wednesday. Vara, who is due back in court for a preliminary hearing Sept. 8, remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha police officer on patrol Tuesday morning clocked Vara in the 2500 block of 52nd Street at 49 mph in a posted 30 mph zone. When the officer began to pull behind the defendant, Vara reportedly accelerated quickly, and at the last second, turned northbound onto 23rd Avenue from 52nd Street.

As the defendant made that turn, the officer reported he “cut off” two large trucks and almost caused an accident. Vara struck the curb with his left front passenger tire, and then continued to accelerate to around 52 mph northbound on 23rd Avenue.