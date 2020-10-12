City Clerk's office anticipating higher than normal absentee voting due to pandemic

Absentee voters could more than double

If that holds true, that would be more than double the number of absentee voters four years ago.

In 2016, the last presidential election, 14,329 absentee ballots were cast, or 27.87 percent of the total registered voters, or 51,414, according to city data. In Kenosha, 27,613 people cast ballots in person, for a total of 41,942, or 81.58 percent voter turnout.

With the election a little more than a month away, however, it’s difficult to know how high the absentee numbers will be with any certainty, according to city elections officials.

“We are also seeing a steady amount of voters who received absentee ballots and are canceling them to vote in person,” she said. “Given the pandemic and all the other issues related to this election, it is just to early to tell.

New boxes for absentee voters

To accommodate the anticipated high absentee turnout, the City Clerk’s Office has installed six new official ballot drop boxes throughout the city, which voters may use to return their completed ballots. (See frequently asked questions story for locations).