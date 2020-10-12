City Clerk's office anticipating higher than normal absentee voting due to pandemic

The Kenosha City Clerk’s office is anticipating a higher than usual number of absentee votes — perhaps more than double those cast by registered voters four years ago — due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As many as 2 million people are expected to cast absentee ballots to avoid the risk of coronavirus infection at the polls during the general and presidential election on Nov. 3, according to state elections officials.
As of Sunday, 1,315,155 absentee ballots have been sent to registered voters and 679,749 have been returned statewide. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m., Oct. 29. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, 33,923 ballots have been sent in Kenosha County with 16,301 returned. The commission updates absentee ballot data daily at elections.wi.gov/publications/statistics/absentee
City officials are correspondingly anticipating more city of Kenosha voters opting to vote absentee to avoid large crowds at their polling places. The clerk’s office has sent 19,293 absentee ballots to residents with 9,177 returned.
“We currently have over 51,000 voters. We are thinking with the early in-person absentee voting, we could see 30,000 absentee votes,” said Christina Oppenneer, city account and election clerk.
Absentee voters could more than double
If that holds true, that would be more than double the number of absentee voters four years ago.
In 2016, the last presidential election, 14,329 absentee ballots were cast, or 27.87 percent of the total registered voters, or 51,414, according to city data. In Kenosha, 27,613 people cast ballots in person, for a total of 41,942, or 81.58 percent voter turnout.
With the election a little more than a month away, however, it’s difficult to know how high the absentee numbers will be with any certainty, according to city elections officials.
“We are also seeing a steady amount of voters who received absentee ballots and are canceling them to vote in person,” she said. “Given the pandemic and all the other issues related to this election, it is just to early to tell.
New boxes for absentee voters
To accommodate the anticipated high absentee turnout, the City Clerk’s Office has installed six new official ballot drop boxes throughout the city, which voters may use to return their completed ballots. (See frequently asked questions story for locations).
Citizens also may opt for early, in-person absentee voting at City Hall. There is also a drive-through voting option outside the City Hall.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Voters may register and vote at their polling place on election day. They may not register or vote at City Hall on Election Day.
Voters heading to the polls on Election Day will notice the city has established several safety measures due to the pandemic. Poll workers will be supplied with hand and surface sanitizer, gloves, masks, paper towels and disinfectant. They will be instructed to maintain regular housekeeping practices, including routine cleaning and disinfecting of pens, surfaces, voting equipment, and other elements of the work environment. The City also will provide hand washing stations, hand sanitizer stations and plexiglass barriers which will be placed between the workers and voters. Voters will be instructed to maintain proper social distancing practices.
For details on requesting absentee ballots, go online to: myvote.wi.gov. For details on early voting, go online to kenosha.org, and for information on voter identification, go to: bringit.wi.gov.
Here’s a list of frequently asked questions related to voting:
1. How does a voter request an absentee ballot?
Online requests for ballots may be made at myvote.wi.gov.
Mail a request to the City Clerk—Elections, 625-52nd St., Room 104, Kenosha, WI 53140.
Drop Box: Drop a request in one of the six new official ballot drop box locations (see below).
Email a request to elections@kenosha.org.
2. What should the request for an absentee ballot include?
Your name, address, mailing address (if different).
A copy of acceptable photo ID (see below).
3. What is the deadline to request a ballot by mail?
It is 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29. If a voter is indefinitely confined or in the military, the deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.
4. Does everyone need to include a copy of their photo ID with a request to send a ballot?
There are some exceptions that allow some voters to omit a copy of their photo ID with a request to send a ballot:
If you have difficulty traveling to the polling place due to age, physical illness, infirmity or disability or live in a nursing home or care facility, you do NOT need to provide a copy of your photo ID to receive an absentee ballot.
If you are in the military or live permanently overseas, you do NOT need to provide a copy of your photo ID to receive an absentee ballot.
5. Where may voters return their ballot:
NEW Official Ballot Drop Box Locations:
City Hall, 625 52nd St.
Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.
Kenosha Transit Facility, 4303 39th Ave.
Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road
Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St.
U.S. Mail or other delivery methods (FedEx, etc.)
Drop off in person to the City Clerk – Elections Office, 625-52nd St., Room 104
DO NOT DROP YOUR BALLOT OFF AT A POLLING PLACE ON ELECTION DAY. REMEMBER, all voted ballots must be in the City Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on election day. Allow enough time for delivery so that your ballot is counted.
6. Where and when can citizens vote early in person and/or drive-through?
In person location: City Hall, 625 52nd St., Room 104
Drive through location: City Hall, 625 52nd St.
Dates/Times
8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20 – Friday, Oct. 23
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 – Thursday, Oct. 29
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30
7. What is acceptable photo ID for voting?
Wisconsin driver license or ID*
Unexpired Wisconsin driver license or ID receipt
U.S. passport*
College photo ID & proof of enrollment document**
U.S. Uniformed Service Military ID*
Unexpired U.S. Veteran’s photo ID***
For more examples of acceptable photo ID visit bringit.wi.gov or myvote.wi.gov.
*Expired after 11/6/18.
**Issued by a Wisconsin college with issue date, signature, and expired date within two years of issue date. Must also prove enrollment.
***Issued by VHA or VA.
8. Where can a voter obtain free photo ID?
You can get a free state ID card from the Division of Motor Vehicles if you do not already have a Wisconsin driver license/state ID. The card will be sent through the mail. You will receive a receipt that is valid for 45 days that you can use until your card arrives. Visit bringit.wi.gov for more information.
9. How does someone obtain a ballot if they are in the hospital?
If you are in the hospital within seven days before the election, you can designate someone as your agent to bring the ballot to you. The agent then needs to bring the voted ballot back to the City Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on election day. The deadline to request this is by 5 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information, contact: 262-653-4020.
