City Council approves two key management positions

The Kenosha City Council hired a new city development director and a clerk-treasurer Monday night, but not without contentions over issues of leadership, experience and diversity.
By a vote of 12-4 and nearly a half hour of deliberations, the council approved the appointments of Timothy Casey for the job of development director and Matt Krauter as city clerk-treasurer. Casey replaces Jeff Labahn and Krauter replaces Debra Salas. Both Labahn and Salas were longtime city employees who retired earlier this year.
Voting against their appointments were aldermen Holly Kangas, Shayna Griffin, Anthony Kennedy and Rollin Pizzala.
Casey most recently was the director of economic development for the Waukesha County Center for Growth, a non-profit organization designed to grow business and communities in Waukesha County. According to city documents, in his four years as director of the agency, 90 companies invested more than $250 million in capital expenditures and created and retained more than 2,000 jobs.
Casey, who has 30 years of experience in community and economic development, has also served as the economic development administrator for the City of Brookfield and Milwaukee County. He will serve a probationary period of 12 months and earn $10,728 per month, according to the city.
Krauter was most recently the senior vice president of new markets for Janesville-based Blackhawk Community Credit Union, where he led the organization’s entry into southeastern Wisconsin, according to city officials. He will earn $9,553 per month during the 12-month probationary period.
Both Krauter and and Casey are set to begin their jobs Oct. 30.
Taking issue
Kangas took issue with both appointments, contending that the city's current acting development director had been denied a second interview, despite 30 years of experience with Kenosha government. She was displeased at the administration's recommendation of Krauter, who has "zero experience" as a clerk-treasurer, she said, while receiving the same salary as Salas, who had 33 years of experience, before she retired.
"There's current employees that are perfectly capable of stepping into this clerk-treasurer's position and people who want to do that," Kangas said. "The position of the clerk-treasurer is extremely important, as you know, and we are almost at tax time."
Kangas questioned whether the administration sought diversity in its hires.
"If we're gonna hire outside the city, why are we always hiring white men?" she said. "I know, Mayor, you're a fair man, but we need more diversity in the city positions."
She noted after being at the community listening sessions, "It's obvious to me we need to seek out and hire more people of color."
"This confirmation adds two more white men to senior level management and adds more racial and gender bias within the city," Kangas added.
City Administrator John Morrissey was asked by Ald. David Bogdala to address the hiring process. Morrissey said 37 candidates had applied for the development director job. The pool was narrowed to 10 people, with eight who were present for the first round of oral interviews.
For the clerk-treasurer position, 27 candidates were reviewed. That pool was narrowed to eight for interviews.
Morrissey said there was one internal candidate from each department that were part of the initial oral interviews, but they didn't make the cut.
"They were scored and rated by the outside interview panel and when they were ranked, we asked that human resources provide the top two candidates from each pool to the mayor and myself for an interview," Morrissey said. "The internal candidates did not make that cut."
Morrissey said he doesn't subscribe to the practice of providing "courtesy interviews" to either outside or internal candidates.
Morrissey emphasized the positions were director and management positions.
"We're looking for leadership and management qualities," he said.
Mayor pushes back
Mayor John Antaramian took issue with the characterization of his hiring practices.
"I just want to point out to this council that the first two major female department heads, were hired by me," he said, referring to the former city clerk-treasurer and finance director, Carol Stancato. "And the first minority was hired by me. I normally don't use this term in the sense that I did this, because it's the wrong way of looking at things.
"But it's very frustrating to me when my record gets portrayed as something that it's not."
