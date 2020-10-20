City Council approves two key management positions

Both Krauter and and Casey are set to begin their jobs Oct. 30.

Taking issue

Kangas took issue with both appointments, contending that the city's current acting development director had been denied a second interview, despite 30 years of experience with Kenosha government. She was displeased at the administration's recommendation of Krauter, who has "zero experience" as a clerk-treasurer, she said, while receiving the same salary as Salas, who had 33 years of experience, before she retired.

"There's current employees that are perfectly capable of stepping into this clerk-treasurer's position and people who want to do that," Kangas said. "The position of the clerk-treasurer is extremely important, as you know, and we are almost at tax time."

Kangas questioned whether the administration sought diversity in its hires.

"If we're gonna hire outside the city, why are we always hiring white men?" she said. "I know, Mayor, you're a fair man, but we need more diversity in the city positions."

She noted after being at the community listening sessions, "It's obvious to me we need to seek out and hire more people of color."