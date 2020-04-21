City Council elects president, welcomes newest member Pizzala

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The City Council unanimously elected a new president and welcomed its latest addition to the governing panel following the April 7 election.

The council selected Alderperson David Bogdala as its new president by a vote 17-0 at its organizational meeting Tuesday night. Bogdala replaces Alderperson Anthony Kennedy, who was elected as its president two years ago. Alderperson Rocco LaMacchia nominated Bogdala and his motion was seconded by Alderperson Patrick Juliana.

“I really appreciate the honor of having this bestowed upon me,” said Bogdala, who was first elected to the council in 2008. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity. I think all of you that know me know that I’m very thorough. I make sure that everything that I do will be in coordination with you. I’m here to help in any way that I can.

“We have a great leader in Mayor John Antaramian. I’m very excited about the opportunity to serve with him as well another two years,” he said, adding he appreciated the vision brought forth to revitalize the downtown and for the city. “I’m looking forward to working with him and all of you on implementing that regardless of the crisis we may be in. And we will get out of this crisis as a community…I’m very excited about the opportunity to serve all of you and serve our community over the next two years as your president.”