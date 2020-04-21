City Council elects president, welcomes newest member Pizzala

The City Council unanimously elected a new president and welcomed its latest addition to the governing panel following the April 7 election.
The council selected Alderperson David Bogdala as its new president by a vote 17-0 at its organizational meeting Tuesday night. Bogdala replaces Alderperson Anthony Kennedy, who was elected as its president two years ago. Alderperson Rocco LaMacchia nominated Bogdala and his motion was seconded by Alderperson Patrick Juliana.
“I really appreciate the honor of having this bestowed upon me,” said Bogdala, who was first elected to the council in 2008. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity. I think all of you that know me know that I’m very thorough. I make sure that everything that I do will be in coordination with you. I’m here to help in any way that I can.
“We have a great leader in Mayor John Antaramian. I’m very excited about the opportunity to serve with him as well another two years,” he said, adding he appreciated the vision brought forth to revitalize the downtown and for the city. “I’m looking forward to working with him and all of you on implementing that regardless of the crisis we may be in. And we will get out of this crisis as a community…I’m very excited about the opportunity to serve all of you and serve our community over the next two years as your president.”
Kennedy jokingly wondered whether the new president would observe the tradition of bringing birthday cake for his peers, knowing full well that the meeting was being held via teleconference. The gesture drew a chuckle from the mayor. Kennedy, then, wished Bogdala a happy birthday.
During the organizational meeting, council members voted to retain the current leadership of the the city’s six standing committees as follows:
- Finance Committee Chair – Alderperson Dan Prozanski
- Public Works Committee Chair – Alderperson Mitchell Pedersen
- Board of Water Commissioners Chair – Bogdala
- Storm Water Utility Committee Chair – Alderperson Bruce Fox
- Public Safety and Welfare Committee Chair – Rocco LaMacchia
- Board of Park Commissioners Chair – Alderperson Eric Haugaard
- Licenses and Permits Committee Chair – Alderperson Curt Wilson
Antaramian remained chair of the city Plan Commission.
Mayor welcomes new member
He welcomed the council’s newest member Rollin Pizzala, who, along with 16 council members and the mayor were sworn in, but not at the meeting. They were sworn in prior to the session during individual appointments with the city clerk in observance of social distancing protocols aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
A day earlier, during the council’s regular bimonthly meeting, Kennedy congratulated Pizzala who won the 11th District position unseating incumbent Stephanie Kemp in the spring election. Kennedy thanked Kemp for her “compassion and desire to serve.”
“It’s not easy to do these things that we do and the fact that she stepped up and did what she did — kudos to her,” said Kennedy.
He also thanked the council for an “amazing run” and acknowledged he had fun as president.
“The position of council president doesn’t mean a lot until the mayor is not there,” Kennedy said, referring to Antaramian’s absence following a heart attack in late May last year.
He praised city staff for their “awe-inspiring” efforts in running day-to-day operations.
“I didn’t have to do much because the machinery of the city is so well put together, so well-oiled that things kept moving,” he said.
Kennedy, who is currently the chair of the city’s Community Development Block Grant Committee, was unanimously reappointed to the panel along with Alderperson David Paff. The council also appointed Alderperson Holly Kangas to the committee.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
