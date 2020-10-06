City Council votes to ban conversion therapy for youth in Kenosha

As a youth, Colon said he experienced incessant ideations of suicide because of conversion therapy. The therapy seeks to change another individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity, including the elimination of sexual or romantic attractions or feelings toward individuals of the same gender. In its extreme form, practitioners administer shock treatment. Many medical and mental health organizations have roundly denounced it practice as extremely damaging to youth and young adults.

“It was some of the darkest times in my life. There wasn’t a day when I didn’t want to hurt myself or to just leave the earth — because it was just too much,” he said. “I tried literally everything. I went through the groups. I went through the camps. Everything short of shock therapy.

“I was told that this was what I should be doing. I didn’t know any better,” he said.

Colon said he continues to work “myself away from the process of what I went through.”

“I’m urging you guys please. Please don’t put anyone in this community through this,” he said. “It is darkness like you couldn’t imagine. It is a kind of torture…I’ve seen the most loving of life people turn into dark, depressed individual who attempted suicide.”

Medical organizations back bill