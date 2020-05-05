City issues guidelines for businesses re-starting stagnant plumbing systems

City water utility officials are offering some plumbing and water safety advice for some businesses preparing to open due to modifications to the state’s Safer-at-Home order during the coronavirus pandemic.
On April 28, a modification to the state order allowed all businesses in Wisconsin to provide curbside pickup and drop-off of goods and animals, including dog groomers, small engine repair shops and upholstery businesses. The modified order included the re-opening of businesses that rent boats, golf carts, kayaks and ATVs.
While businesses have been essentially shut down since the Safer at Home Order went into effect on March 24, City Water Utility General Manager Curt Czarneck said Tuesday, that the water utility is trying to be “proactive as it seems like there is more and more pressure to open the economy back up to some sense of normalcy.”
To that end, the water utility is sharing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for reinstating plumbing systems which have been stagnant and to insure safe water supply.
They caution that stagnant water in plumbing and water systems can cause conditions favorable for the growth and spread of Legionella pneumophila, the cause of the deadly Legionnaire’s disease, and other biofilm-associated bacteria. Stagnant water can also lead to low or undetectable levels of disinfectant, such as chlorine. To make sure that the water system is safe to use following the prolonged shutdown and minimize the risk water-borne diseases, businesses can take the following steps:
Start at the lowest level in the building, such as the basement. Remove screens and aerators from all faucets on this floor. The aerator is located at the end of the faucet and includes a screen. A rubber jar opener or pliers may be needed.
Completely open all faucets on the lowest level using only cold water.
While keeping the lowest level flushing, move to next highest floor in the building and repeat the same process of removing screens and aerators, followed by completely opening all faucets using only cold water.
Repeat the same procedure for any other floors.
Once the top floor in the building is reached and all faucets are open, continue running all faucets for 10 minutes.
After 10 minutes, turn off all faucets starting at the top floor and work down to the lowest level in the building.
Rinse and re-attach any screens and aerators that were removed.
To prevent growth of Legionella bacteria, officials recommended water heaters be properly maintained and the temperature set to a minimum of 120°F. They cautioned of water scalding, which can occur at temperatures greater than 130°F.
Additional information on the guidelines can be found on the CDC’s website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/building-water-system.html
Those with questions should call the Water Production Plant at 262-653-4330.
