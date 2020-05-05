City issues guidelines for businesses re-starting stagnant plumbing systems

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

City water utility officials are offering some plumbing and water safety advice for some businesses preparing to open due to modifications to the state’s Safer-at-Home order during the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 28, a modification to the state order allowed all businesses in Wisconsin to provide curbside pickup and drop-off of goods and animals, including dog groomers, small engine repair shops and upholstery businesses. The modified order included the re-opening of businesses that rent boats, golf carts, kayaks and ATVs.

While businesses have been essentially shut down since the Safer at Home Order went into effect on March 24, City Water Utility General Manager Curt Czarneck said Tuesday, that the water utility is trying to be “proactive as it seems like there is more and more pressure to open the economy back up to some sense of normalcy.”

To that end, the water utility is sharing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for reinstating plumbing systems which have been stagnant and to insure safe water supply.