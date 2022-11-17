City of Kenosha asks for public's help keeping sidewalks safe, shoveling space for trash bins this winter

With the arrival of winter-like weather, he City of Kenosha has asked residents to help keep city streets and sidewalks clean and safe in the months ahead.

Citizens can help by removing snow from their sidewalks, handicapped ramps, fire hydrants and roadway inlets, as well as watching and heeding snow emergency information through the Kenosha News and other media.

Sidewalks and ramps

Property owners and occupants are required to keep their sidewalks clear of snow and ice within 24 hours following the end of a winter storm. All properties that abut handicap ramps also shall clear the snow from the full width of the ramp and the adjacent curb line for accessibility purposes.

Snow may not be shoveled, dumped, blown or otherwise placed in any public street or alley right-of-way. Additionally, snow should be stored on the same property on which it accumulates. Violators could be fined and can be reported to the City of Kenosha Department of Public Works at 262-653-4050.

The City of Kenosha will begin strongly enforcing these regulations moving forward, a release from the city states.

When clearing snow from sidewalks, driveways and approaches, residents are encouraged to place the snow in their front yards and toward their homes when possible. This lessens the amount of snow in the parkways, giving additional storage for street plowing operations. This also may help to reduce the amount of snow in driveway approaches and on sidewalks.

Fire hydrants and road inlets

In case of emergency and to ensure safety — and also to help reduce the risk of roadway flooding during heavy rain and snow melting —fire hydrants and roadway inlets should be kept free and clear of snow and ice. In the event snow depth prevents plowing up to the street-side mailboxes, the resident shall be responsible for clearing a path for the delivery of mail.

Trash, recycling bins

Citizens are asked to clean an area in the lawn park to place their trash and recycling bins. Another possible location is on either side of the driveway approach. If a bin is knocked over by a plow, call the Public Works Division office Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 262-653-4050 and press 0 to speak to the clerical staff.

For more information, visit kenosha.org/departments/public-works/seasonal-operations or call 262-653-4070 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.