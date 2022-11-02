City of Kenosha snow removal policies start Dec. 1

The city of Kenosha has asked all citizens to help keep streets and sidewalks clean and safe in the winter months ahead. Citizens can help by following parking regulations during a Declared Snow Emergency.

As posted snow route regulations explain, after 2 inches of snow have fallen, parking is prohibited in areas where snow routes are posted with road signs. Violators are subject to a fine, and their vehicles could be towed.

The city may declare a snow emergency during severe winter weather conditions, usually when 4 inches or more of snow is anticipated, has fallen or when snow is causing hazardous driving conditions. The city provides notice at least two hours prior to the enforcement of snow emergencies. This is designed to allow motorists sufficient time to remove their vehicles from the roadway.

Alternate side parking regulations are in effect from Dec. 1 to March 31. On odd-calendar dates from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., motorists may park, unless otherwise prohibited, on the side of the street where buildings have an odd-numbered address. On even-calendar dates from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., motorists may park, unless otherwise prohibited, on that side of the street where buildings have even-numbered addresses.

In the event of a snow emergency, parking is prohibited on all city streets. However, the city will allow overnight parking in designated downtown and uptown city parking lots to ease the burden of finding parking during declared snow emergencies.

The city notifies the public of snow emergencies through the local media, WLIP 1050 AM and Channel 25 on Spectrum Cable. The emergency will also be posted on Kenoshanews.com and the Kenosha New Facebook page.

In addition, snow emergencies will be posted as a banner on the City’s web site: www.kenosha.org and through City social media: Twitter, (@City_of_Kenosha) Instagram and the Kenosha Police Department’s Facebook page and through the City’s mass notification system, AlertSense.

The City also provides updates of current parking restrictions on a 24-hour hotline 262-653-4074. To find posted snow route regulations, snow emergency parking lots and for more information, visit kenosha.org/departments/public-works/seasonal-operations or pick up a free copy of the City Snow & Ice Control Guide at the City of Kenosha Department of Public Works or call 262-653-4070 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.