City strikes deal with international fiberoptic network developer

“Those devices, though they may talk to each other, need to be able to move significant amounts of capacity, and the only means really available to it right now is fiber optic infrastructure in the ground,” he said, likening it to having in-ground cell towers.

Ruffalo said he was pleased SiFi chose Kenosha but requested that the company give updates and answer questions of alderpersons at least a couple times a year to report on installation progress.

Some council members also were concerned that agreement was moving quickly through the city process without the benefit of being able to visually see how the system would function. Ald. Eric Haugaard wondered whether the vote could be deferred until the council was able to meet in person.

No cost to taxpayers

Bradshaw said deferment would not be ideal given conditions in the current investment market. He said that while SiFi does not build the network itself, it’s different from other companies in that it’s the first entity of its kind to bring 100$ private investment to “true open access platforms to generate competition with zero municipal and taxpayer subsidies.”