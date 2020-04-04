City trash pick up continues, drop-off site closings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trash, recycling, bulk and tire collections will have normal curb side pick up schedule on April 10, according to Kenosha city officials.

Residents who wish to schedule pickups for Monday, April 13 must call on Thursday, April 9 at the latest.

Drop-off sitesThe Bulk and Recycling Drop-Off Site, 1001-50th Street, will be closed effective April 7, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will re-open on Thursday, April 30, 2020 for its normal hours of operation. The site is open Tuesdays-Fridays from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The Concrete and Brick/Block Drop-Off Site, 6415 35th Avenue, will be closed April

10. It will re-open for normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13.

Call Kenosha Department of Public Works at 653-4050.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.