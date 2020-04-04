City trash pick up continues, drop-off site closings

Trash, recycling, bulk and tire collections will have normal curb side pick up schedule on April 10, according to Kenosha city officials.
Residents who wish to schedule pickups for Monday, April 13 must call on Thursday, April 9 at the latest.
Drop-off sitesThe Bulk and Recycling Drop-Off Site, 1001-50th Street, will be closed effective April 7, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will re-open on Thursday, April 30, 2020 for its normal hours of operation. The site is open Tuesdays-Fridays from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
The Concrete and Brick/Block Drop-Off Site, 6415 35th Avenue, will be closed April
10. It will re-open for normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13.
Call Kenosha Department of Public Works at 653-4050.
