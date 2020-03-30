City water customers encouraged to use drop off, online services

The Kenosha Water Utility is encouraging residents to use alternate ways to pay their water bills, including drop-off sites and online as walk-in services at the office have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city has two drop box sites, one at the utility at 4401 Green Bay Road and at the downtown boulevard at Eighth Avenue and 56th Street. Other alternatives available to customers can be found online at https://www.kenosha.org/departments/water-utility/customer-service/payingyour-bill.

Water utility officials said they have well-prepared staff and infrastructure to maintain water service around the clock.

“The Kenosha Water Utility understands this is a stressful time for the community, and we are committed to taking all steps necessary to maintain safe, reliable water and wastewater treatment services,” Curt Czarnecki, water utility manager, said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has said people can continue to use and drink water from their tap as usual, according to Czarnecki. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with the EPA have also said COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus, has not been detected in public drinking water supplies.