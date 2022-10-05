City yard waste collection starts Monday, document shredding to be held Oct. 22

The fall curbside yard waste collection program for Kenosha residents will begin Monday. Collection will continue through Dec 2.

Kenosha requires residents to place yard waste in city-approved biodegradable bags for curbside collection. Brands include Bag To Nature, BioBag or Ecoguard.

Yard waste must be placed in these biodegradable bags, or it will not be picked up. Yard waste bags must be placed at the curb in a separate pile no earlier than 6:30 p.m. on the day prior to your collection day and no later than 6 a.m. on the collection day.

The weight of the bag should be no more than 40 pounds. The city processes yard waste into high-grade compost, which is available to city residents free of charge, when available.

The biodegradable bags have significantly reduced collection and processing costs while producing higher quality compost, the city reports.

To encourage composting and help offset the cost of biodegradable bags, Kenosha offers a coupon for $2 off each box of city-approved biodegradable yard waste bags. The coupons are available at City of Kenosha Department of Public Works and City Clerk, 625 52nd St., Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Rd. and on the City of Kenosha website www.kenosha.org.

One coupon must accompany the purchase of each box or bundle of biodegradable bags and there is a limit of four coupons per visit. The coupon is valid only at Kenosha area retailers and the coupons do not apply to previous purchases. City-approved biodegradable yard waste bags can be found at Prairie Side Ace Hardware, Festival Foods, Menards, Woodman’s, Piggly Wiggly, JC Licht Ace Hardware and Lowes in Kenosha.

Document shredding coming

Later in October, the city will offer an opportunity for residents to shred documents for free at three locations. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 22, shredding will be offered in the parking lots at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. and at the Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Rd.

Kenosha residents are welcome to bring up to five bags or boxes of items to be shredded by Shred-It representatives. Shredding dates for 2023 will be announced at a later date.