Civil rights groups will hold press conference at 2:30 p.m.

×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
A man walks through tear gas deployed by the police.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Civil rights organizations will hold an emergency press conference at 2:30 p.m. at Civic Center Park following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer.
Organizer Yolanda Adams said the purpose of the press conference is to make the public aware the organizations will be involved to assist and support the family and ensure a fair, independent investigation is conducted.
“We want to try to calm the public and let them know the civil rights organizations will be involved,” Adams said. “It’s not to place blame, or point fingers. We will be asking for the facts.”
Confirmed speakers include:
Darryl Morin, national president, Forward Latino Wendell Harris, president, NAACP Wisconsin State Conference of Branches Anthony Davis, president, NAACP-Kenosha Branch Nanci Hernandez, president, LULAC Council #339 Yoger Aguilar, president, LULAC Council #354 Adelene Greene, Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism
More speakers are being confirmed.
Flowers left at scene
A bouquet of flowers left at the scene in the 2800 block of 40th Street of an officer-involved shooting in Kenosha on Sunday. The man, Jacob Blake, remains hospitalized in serious condition as of late Monday morning.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DAN TRUTTSCHEL
Church sign
The sign for the Bradford Community Church, 5810 8th Ave., was melted during a fire Sunday night at a used car lot on Sheridan Road. The historic church, built in 1907, appeared to avoid any significant damage as a result of the blaze.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DAN TRUTTSCHEL
Used car lot photo 2
Employees look over the damage at a used car lot on Sheridan Road. The lot was set on fire Sunday night by rioters in response to an officer-involved shooting.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DAN TRUTTSCHEL
Used car lot photo
Amidst massive destruction at this used car lot on Sheridan Road from rioting Sunday night in response to an officer-involved shooting, a handful of vehicles escaped rather unscathed.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DAN TRUTTSCHEL
Boost Mobile
The windows of Boost Mobile are broken after protests in Kenosha.
Lee Newspapers
Boost Mobile
The window of Boost Mobile is broken after protests in Kenosha.
Lee Enterprises
Car Corral
Protesters damaged vehicles at 30th Avenue Car Corral, 4422 30th Ave., in Kenosha.
Bradford Community Unitarian Universalist Church
Pastor Erik David Carlson standing near the sign for Bradford Community Unitarian Universalist Church destroyed when rioters burned autos at Car Corral at 8th street and Sheridan Road Sunday night. Carlson reports it appeared that the church building at 5810 Eighth Ave. suffered no structural damage but smelled strongly of smoke inside when he visited Monday morning.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Bradford Community Unitarian Universalist Church
Pastor Erik David Carlson standing near the sign for Bradford Community Unitarian Universalist Church destroyed when rioters burned autos at Car Corral at 8th street and Sheridan Road Sunday night. Carlson reports it appeared that the church building at 5810 Eighth Ave. suffered no structural damage but smelled strongly of smoke inside when he visited Monday morning.
Graffiti
Protesters tagged a wall with graffiti.
Damage
Damage to windows is seen after a night of civil unrest in Kenosha.
Burned buildings
Buildings were burned Sunday night after a night of civil unrest in Kenosha.
Post office
The post office was damaged during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha.
Graffiti
Protesters tagged buildings with grafitti Sunday night during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha.
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A man stands in defiance as the police department advances.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A woman throws a chair into a door window at the Kenosha Administration Building.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
The letters BLM were spray painted onto a window of the Kenosha County Administration Building.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
Rioters break windows at the Kenosha County Administration Building.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
Garbage and dump trucks were set ablaze on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A window of the Kenosha County Courthouse is set on fire.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
Garbage and dump trucks were set ablaze on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A garbage truck with broken windows and a BLM sign sits in front of the courthouse on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
Two armed men walk in front of the courthouse on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A man kicks a tear gas canister back at the police.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A woman protects herself from rubber bullets with a plastic barrel.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A man walks through tear gas deployed by the police.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A man turns his head as a garbage truck goes up in flames.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
The police advance onto Civic Center Park seen through the remains of a burned garbage truck.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A man jumps over a tear gas canister as he is fired upon with rubber bullets.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
The police advance onto Civic Center Park seen through the remains of a burned garbage truck.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
Demonstrators disperse after tear gas was deployed by the police in front of the Public Safety Building.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A man spray paints on the court house.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A man throws a brick into a door window at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A man emerges from tear gas deployed by the police department.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A group finds refuge from tear gas in a doorway of the court house on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
An armed man stands in front of a armored vehicle in front of the courthouse on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A man helps another after tear gas was deployed by the police on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
Rioters cheer as a garbage truck is lit on fire.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
Garbage trucks were set ablaze in front of the courthouse on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A dump truck burns in front of the courthouse.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A dump truck burns in front of the courthouse.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
Demonstrators stand in front of a line of police at the Public Safety Building on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
Demonstrators take knee in front of a line of police at the Public Safety Building on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A woman confronts a police officer at the Public Safety Building on Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
Alvin Owens covers his face after the police deployed tear gas at the Public Safety Building on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
Alvin Owens covers his face after the police deployed tear gas at the Public Safety Building on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A man records the police as he walks through tear gas at the Public Safety Building on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A man walks between demonstrators and the police in front of the Public Safety Building on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!