Civil rights groups will hold press conference at 2:30 p.m.

CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING

A man walks through tear gas deployed by the police.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Civil rights organizations will hold an emergency press conference at 2:30 p.m. at Civic Center Park following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer.

Organizer Yolanda Adams said the purpose of the press conference is to make the public aware the organizations will be involved to assist and support the family and ensure a fair, independent investigation is conducted.

“We want to try to calm the public and let them know the civil rights organizations will be involved,” Adams said. “It’s not to place blame, or point fingers. We will be asking for the facts.”

Confirmed speakers include:

  • Darryl Morin, national president, Forward Latino
  • Wendell Harris, president, NAACP Wisconsin State Conference of Branches
  • Anthony Davis, president, NAACP-Kenosha Branch
  • Nanci Hernandez, president, LULAC Council #339
  • Yoger Aguilar, president, LULAC Council #354
  • Adelene Greene, Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism

More speakers are being confirmed.

