Civil rights groups will hold press conference at 2:30 p.m.

Civil rights organizations will hold an emergency press conference at 2:30 p.m. at Civic Center Park following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer.

Organizer Yolanda Adams said the purpose of the press conference is to make the public aware the organizations will be involved to assist and support the family and ensure a fair, independent investigation is conducted.

“We want to try to calm the public and let them know the civil rights organizations will be involved,” Adams said. “It’s not to place blame, or point fingers. We will be asking for the facts.”

Confirmed speakers include:

Darryl Morin, national president, Forward Latino

Wendell Harris, president, NAACP Wisconsin State Conference of Branches

Anthony Davis, president, NAACP-Kenosha Branch

Nanci Hernandez, president, LULAC Council #339

Yoger Aguilar, president, LULAC Council #354

Adelene Greene, Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism

More speakers are being confirmed.

