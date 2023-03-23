Shoreland Lutheran graduate Shawn Seipler will be the keynote speaker at the school’s upcoming dinner and auction on Saturday night. Seipler, who graduated in 1994, is the founder and CEO of Clean the World, a social enterprise with the mission of saving millions of lives around the world. His commitment to excellence and his passion for corporate social responsibility led to the creation of Clean the World in 2009.

Tickets for the event, which will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., are available at one.bidpal.net/tcwm/ticketing.

"Fourteen years ago, I started recycling soap out of a one-car garage in Orlando, Florida, with the hope that I could help people without access to soap,” Seipler said.

Clean the World is partnering with Shoreland’s annual dinner event: "The Connections We Make." In addition Seipler as the speaker for the event, attendees will contribute to this mission by building Clean the World hygiene kits for local Racine and Kenosha homeless and women’s shelters at the event.

In the early days of the soap recycling process, Seipler and his team would begin by peeling the outside of the bars of soap, then grind the scraped bars with a meat grinder before melting the soap into a paste.

“The cookers would have to be at 300 degrees for two hours, causing the power in the house to shut down every 30 minutes," Seipler said. "We had to figure out how many cookers we could have on with the meat grinder and fans going."

Once in paste-form, the soap would be poured into hand-made, wooden soap molds, between layers of wax paper and set with a clamp to dry overnight.

The next day, the team would use wire cutters to cut the soap into bars, and they would put the bars on racks and let the fans blow it dry for another 24 hours. It would take the group 24 hours to make 500 bars of soap.

Today, Clean the World leads a Global Hygiene Revolution to distribute recycled soap and hygiene products. More than 8,100 hotel and resorts partner to help children and families in countries with a high death rate due to acute respiratory infection and diarrheal diseases, which are two of the top killers of children under 5.

Since 2009, Clean the World has distributed more than 75 million bars of soap and 5 million hygiene kits in 127 countries, while diverting 23 million pounds of waste away from landfills.

In addition to the Hospitality Recycling Program, Clean the World works with corporate partners to host Soap Saves Lives Box team-building events, where employees come together and assemble hygiene kits, school kits, and comfort kits as part of a fun and engaging event. The kits are donated to charities that distribute them to those in need, such as people experiencing homelessness, children living with economic insecurity, or families displaced from their homes by natural disasters.

Clean the World's Fresh Start WASH & Wellness mobile shower program brings WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) services, hygiene supplies, and additional support services to people experiencing homelessness in communities across the United States. Since 2017, the program has provided over 45,000 warm showers and distributed close to 60,000 hygiene kits to people experiencing homelessness or displaced from their homes due to a natural disaster.

Seipler has been featured on CBS Evening News, CNN, Fox News, National Geographic, Yahoo Finance, The Washington Post, and NPR and was recognized by The Orlando Business Journal as one of the 2015 “40 Under 40.” He was recently featured on the Kelly Clarkson Show, celebrating Clean the World’s life-saving mission.

To learn more about this life changing mission, visit Clean the World on Facebook (@CleantheWorld), Twitter (CleantheWorld), Instagram (@Clean_the_World), LinkedIn (@Clean_the_World), or visit cleantheworld.org.