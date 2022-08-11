Clean-up station at Simmons Island beach gets a hand from visitors

Simmons Island is one of the most popular spots for beach-goers in Kenosha. On warm summer days, hundreds of people spend the day picnicking, building sand castles and taking a dip in the brisk waters.

The Kenosha Parks Department dedicates employees to cleaning up the beaches daily during the summer season, but sometimes litter still accumulates due to the high volume of visitors. A new beach clean-up station makes it easier for citizens to lend a hand keeping the beaches clean.

People are welcome to grab a white plastic bucket from the clean-up station located near the Simmons Island beach house and collect litter while strolling the beach. There is a trash receptacle in the station where people may then empty the trash and return the empty bucket.

Kenosha Parks Dept. Supervisor Joe Bill said a summer employee brought the idea to the department after seeing a picture of a clean-up station online. He said the department had their carpenter build the station and it was set up on Simmons Island at the end of July.

The city clean-up crew spends about two to three hours each day cleaning up beaches, Bill said.

“It takes a big chunk of their day,” he said.

Along with using the clean-up station, Bill encouraged beach visitors to bring their own garbage bags to the beach to collect their trash and throw out later. For people interested in volunteer clean-up efforts, Bill said to contact the mayor’s office.