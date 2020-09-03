Clergy: We must confront racism

Under the bright afternoon sunshine, white church leaders joined with Black clergy in a public reckoning to challenge racism in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake that roused impassioned protests, but also ignited rioting, looting and death.
They gathered on the lawn outside Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St., on Wednesday, drawing about 100 people of diverse races, ethnicities and faiths. Among them was their Presiding Bishop Elizabeth Eaton and Greater Milwaukee Synod Bishop Paul Erickson.
As white clergy they challenged themselves to take a hard look at the conditions that were already in place, confessing to the shortcomings that as whites they must do a better job to understand the underlying racism.
They stressed listening to Black clergy and community members who have lived in fear of law enforcement that are supposed to protect and serve.
Racism, a pre-existing condition
While the national attention will shift to the next “shooting or violent confrontation,” Erickson said the pre-existing conditions that led to the last 10 days will remain and those who remain have decisions to make.
“We can choose to regard the events of recent days as an aberration, as an exception to the rule, and we can work hard to restore things to how they used to be and get back to normal,” he said amid the rush hour traffic, honking of horns and screeching tires.
“Or, we can choose to recognize the fact that what we used to call normal has not only been killing our Black and brown siblings. Normal has been hurting us all.
To that end, Erickson called for “radical change and transformation.”
“Before that can happen, however, we need an honest assessment of how we got to where we are,” he said.
“Too often, we are tempted to view sin as being like the bad apple on the tree that needs to be cast aside or incarcerated so the rest of the tree isn’t damaged. We need to recognize, however, that it’s not about casting aside the bad apples or even cutting off the branch or burning down the tree from which these so-called bad apples come. It’s about recognizing that the very soil in which we are all planted is toxic. And the toxic poison that is harming us all is racism.”
As the Lutheran service began with a time of confession, Erickson called upon attendees to “own up to the fact that we have allowed racism to infect every aspect of our lives.”
He said words, actions, “our silence” and “our passive acceptance of the way things are” have caused this, and that “we all bear responsibility for the mess we are in.”
“By acknowledging and taking responsibility for our role in this, we also take ownership of our role in making things right,” Erickson said.
The conflict within
The Rev. Carol Jeunnette, interim pastor at Kenosha’s Lord of Life Church, in her personal prayer and lament said it would be easier if “it were clear cut — good against evil,” with “completely innocent victims and completely guilty perpetrators.”
She questioned why police had to shoot Blake seven times and that she had been told the officer, Rusten Sheskey, who shot him was “a good, gentle person.” She also knows good and caring officers and former officers “who are in agony over this.”
Jeunnette made the distinction between protesters who demonstrated peacefully and those who rioted and destroyed property.
“Some say, this is completely appropriate,” she said. “It is right that white people should know — should experience — the pain that Black people have been experiencing for centuries. The reality is that (business) owners are left without livelihood, and customers without the supportive services they need.”
Jeunnette pointed out that not all protesters are rioters and looters.
She also said of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old boy who with a semi-automatic rifle killed two people and severely injured a third, “this I know is wrong.” Rittenhouse is accused of homicide in the Aug. 25 killing of two Kenosha-area men protesting Blake’s shooting.
She agreed with those who have said there was no reason for Rittenhouse to be there carrying a weapon and found the National Guard’s presence “unnerving,” as they were called to keep the peace.
Jeunnette has heard people talk about arming themselves with guns or obtaining conceal and carry permits, but doesn’t believe that is a solution.
“My fear is that having a weapon quickly available is an invitation to more violence — not less,” Jeunnette said.
Jeunnette prayed that the community discusses differences “in a way that is respectful and loving,” even to those who “may be angry with us because of racism or anything else.”
“And to do so in a way that we learn,” she said in her prayer. “Use us to bring healing, hope and peace to this place. And to your world.”
Accountability, responsibility
The Rev. Paul Petersen, senior pastor of St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, said “genuine love” isn’t always demonstrated in “sappy sentiments.” It can also be revealed in holding people accountable, he said in his confessional.
“Not just Officer Rusten Sheskey, not just Kyle Rittenhouse, but everyone who was involved in the looting and destruction of our city,” Petersen said. “And not just those.”
Petersen alluded to the 243 years of slavery that included slave traders bringing slaves from Africa to North America and to the type of slavery that continues today with racism.
“I also need to be held accountable for my own actions, as well,” Petersen said.
He also said it “warmed my heart” to see people in Uptown and downtown Kenosha painting plywood that covered businesses that were looted or burned.
“Side by side. Young and old. People of every skin color. This was a good thing — awesome start,” Petersen said.
However, in order to begin to recover, Petersen said everyone must admit their weaknesses.
“We are weak. We are a fractured community, fractured by racism and poverty,” he said. “We can’t be satisfied with slogans and paintings ... let’s start now with overcoming the evil of racism with good.
“To be truly able to say that we are living peacefully and live in harmony with one another, we must do the work — a hard and difficult work that begins with repentance.”
‘Path of justice’
The Rev. Jonathan Barker, Grace Lutheran’s pastor, had a more direct message, calling for Sheskey’s termination and for convicting Rittenhouse.
In a litany of grievances that included Sheskey’s shooting of Blake, the deaths of Kenosha-area residents Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and other accusations of police brutality, Barker called on the community to choose the “path of justice.”
“You can choose to fire Officer Rusten Sheskey and stop paying him with our tax dollars and offer a small measure of justice for Jacob Blake and his family,” Barker said. “You can choose to convict Officer Rusten Sheskey of attempted murder and offer a small measure of justice for Jacob and his family. You can convict Kyle Rittenhouse as a small measure of justice for Anthony and Joseph.
“You can make systemic changes to (the) Kenosha Police and Kenosha (County) Sheriff’s (departments) to address the systemic racism that pervades these two forces. And, you can address that there are two Kenoshas with vastly different outcomes for POC (people of color) who live here and the white people who live here.”
Barker said to do so means taking on disparities in education, housing, transportation, access to food and employment “and so many more parts of our collective life that benefit us white folks at the expense of our POC siblings.”
“Kenosha, please choose the path of justice because it is not only God’s will, but if we do not, I fear this will happen again,” he said.
Black clergy speak out
In 1968, when the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, his approval rating among white Americans was around 25 percent, said the Rev. Kara Baylor, Carthage College’s campus pastor and a Black clergy member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.
“Let that sink in,” she said. “Today, he is seen as a hero and beloved. But when he was speaking the truth … when he was trying to get white Americans to see the consequence of racial ideology that made slavery possible in the 1600s and was still alive and well in the late 1900s, he was scorned.
“Today, in the midst of what most people are calling the most consequential racial justice movement in half a century … only about 37 percent of white Americans support and approve this push for change.”
In 50 years, Baylor said only an additional 12 percent of white Americans “had the scales fall from their eyes to see the suffering of Black, brown, indigenous and other people of color.”
“So, you can see, everything is not OK,” Baylor said. “We want so badly to say, ‘All lives matter,’ but as a country we have not writ into the belief that Black lives matter. That foreign lives matter. That indigenous lives matter. We have work to do before we can say, ‘All lives matter,’ and we are set free to do that work.”
Baylor said that by the “grace of God,” congregants and the community are set free to take an “honest look” at how they participate in the status quo that is “white supremacy.”
“You are set free by the love of God to call evil what is evil and good what is good,” she said.
Whites must educate themselves
Baylor especially called on whites to educate themselves about race and racism.
“It is not my job to teach you. I’ll say that again, white people, about race and racism,” she said, recommending podcasts and documentaries in an effort to build the capacity to have conversations about race.
Baylor also recommended the book “Dear Church,” the Rev. Lenny Duncan’s letter from a Black pastor to the ELCA, “White Fragility” and “How to Be An Anti-Racist” as appropriate material and for churches to hold discussions on racism.
Bishop Tavis Grant, senior pastor of Greater First Baptist Church in East Chicago, Ind., served up a list of incidents of police brutality resulting in the deaths of Black people, including Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Laquan McDonald, among others.
“I think one of the startling differences here in Kenosha is Jacob Blake is still alive today. By the Grace of God, he is alive and his life is worth living,” Grant said.
Grant said he has been asked by reporters how he felt when he saw Blake had been shot seven times in the back. He recounted how Sheskey held Blake’s shirt while Blake’s children were in the back seat of the vehicle where the shooting took place in the 2800 block of 40th Street.
The father of two boys and two girls, Grant said he’s had the arduous task of telling them how they should act around police — keep their hands on the steering wheel, don’t make quick gestures and say “Yes, sir” and “No, sir,” regardless of whether police “respect or disrespect them.”
“Your job is to get out alive,” Grant said. Even so, he said a Black child could do “all the right things” and the “wrong things can still happen.”
‘Kenosha must be different’
Noting the murals of Uptown being painted by children, both white and Black, Grant said, “That’s why Kenosha must be different. It must be different than Brooklyn, New York. It must be different than Chicago. It must be different than Atlanta. It must be different than Dallas. It must be different than Soweto (South Africa). It must be different, because this is Kenosha.
“But this virus of racism cannot be chased away with murals, like we cannot defeat COVID-19 with just masks. It’s going to take something more stringent,” Grant continued, alluding to how Jesus Christ overcame evil with good. “I’m one of those Black people that still believes there’s still a lot of good in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
“Take the challenge of being more than a white person, but being a human being that relates to other human beings that so happen to be Black and brown.”
Grant referred to the Book of Ezekiel, in which God asks the prophet whether “these bones can live again,” a metaphor he extended to Kenosha.
“How are we going to do it?” Grant asked. “We are going to do it by making sure we are not separate people, but we are one people, and today it starts with one people, one God. One spirit. One heart. One direction. One message. We’re going to change the hearts and conscience of America.”
