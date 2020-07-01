Close to 1,000 pack Wilmot Raceway to see races, fireworks
View Comments

Close to 1,000 pack Wilmot Raceway to see races, fireworks

{{featured_button_text}}

Wilmot Raceway celebrated Independence Day early with its first-ever Carload Night and Fireworks Spectacular on Tuesday.

"The night was a huge success as nearly 1,000 guests saw the Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint cars and the Modified Division have some of the best racing this season," fair manager Denise Zirbel, said.

"The Fireworks Spectacular impressed the crowd and lit up the sky over the Raceway for almost 15 minutes."

The 2020 schedule and race results can be found at wilmotraceway.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seattle police clear 'occupied' area, make arrests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics