Close to 1,000 pack Wilmot Raceway to see races, fireworks

Wilmot Raceway celebrated Independence Day early with its first-ever Carload Night and Fireworks Spectacular on Tuesday.
"The night was a huge success as nearly 1,000 guests saw the Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint cars and the Modified Division have some of the best racing this season," fair manager Denise Zirbel, said.
"The Fireworks Spectacular impressed the crowd and lit up the sky over the Raceway for almost 15 minutes."
The 2020 schedule and race results can be found at wilmotraceway.com.
