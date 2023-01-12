Coleman, Kinchen and Terry named Gateway Technical College Dr. King Humanitarians

Gateway Technical College has named Tamarra Coleman, James Kinchen as well as Scott Terry and his Mahogany Gallery and Cultural Center as this year’s Gateway Technical College Dr. King Humanitarians.

They will be recognized on Monday for their contributions to society, their school, business or profession, as well as their dedication to volunteerism or philanthropic life’s work.

The three will be honored at the college’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at noon, Monday at Haribo Hall in the Madrigrano Conference Center on the college’s Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave.

Elizabeth Rosiles-Zavala, Gateway director of Hispanic Student Programming, will keynote this year’s event.

Tamarra Coleman is the executive director of the Shalom Center in Kenosha. She also serves as board chairperson for the Kenosha County Health Center/Pillar Health, board member of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance and board member for Building Our Future, among other groups that provide services for the underserved in Kenosha County. Coleman has also secured grants and services for the underserved in the county.

“Tamarra Coleman is a powerhouse in the Kenosha community … I see her at many functions throughout the week, working tirelessly to advance the needs of the most vulnerable parts of our community," her nominator said. “She is kind and warm to everyone I have ever seen her with. She said something to me that has always stuck with me: ‘The people we work for are in need. They are not needy.’”

James Kinchen is a music professor at UW-Parkside, where he also serves as director of Choral Activities, a longtime music educator who has garnered several awards. He is well-known in the community for bringing people together through music. He most recently received the prestigious Morris D. Hayes Award from the Wisconsin Choral Directors Association for his exceptional contribution to choral art.

“Dr. Kinchen is highly respected at UW-Parkside, in the community as well as throughout the state. He demonstrates selfless, distinguished service through his many, many rehearsals with all of his choirs," his nominator said. "Dr. Kinchen is an excellent role model, as he is a proponent of nonviolence. It is evident in his walk and his talk – he walks the walk and talks the talk.”

Scott Terry owns Mahogany Gallery and created the Black Arts Culture Center. The gallery is a commercial fine arts gallery, and the culture center is Racine County’s first African American history museum, which preserves, exhibits and researches African-American contributions to the county.

“Mahogany Gallery provides exemplary service through its emphasis on nonviolence as portrayed in art pieces at the gallery. In addition, Dr. King's spirit and philosophy are included in the interviews with the artists," his nominator said. "Scott Terry is an advocate for nonviolence, and is always in the forefront speaking up for nonviolence at various community functions.”

Gateway’s Dr. King event will be in-person but will also be live-streamed on the college’s website, www.gtc.edu, on Monday.