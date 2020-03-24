Colleagues, friends recall legacy of town's last chair, village's first president

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Thomas Terwall had a passion for bringing people together to move a community forward.
And when it came to village that was once a town, said his friends and colleagues, he made an indelible mark on Pleasant Prairie. Terwall, who died March 16, following an illness, was remembered for his dedication in serving the community he lived in and loved for more than four decades. His service began in 1977 as a supervisor on the Town Board for a decade, and later he would become chair in the town’s last two years before it incorporated as a village.
In 1989, he became the village’s first board president, and in the six years he led the fledgling municipality, he watched the metamorphosis unfold. What was once an agrarian burg became a well-planned community diversified in its balance of commercial, manufacturing, retail and residential developments.
“The village of Pleasant Prairie owes a debt of gratitude to his years of leadership during a period of great change, and it was a period of great change in our community,” Village Board President John Steinbrink said at last week’s Village Board meeting. “As our last town chairman and our first village president, his actions guaranteed the existence and future growth of Pleasant Prairie.
“We who’ve been around here have seen this change in our community. We went from a sleepy farming community to one of the most vibrant communities in Southeast Wisconsin."
Terwall led the charge to hire the village’s first administrator in Michael Pollocoff who set in hired a professional staff to complete the administration.
“It’s the thing that made a difference in this community and made us probably one of the examples that everybody looks to in our area,” Steinbrink said.
Service ran deep
Terwall’s service, however, ran deeper than that of holding elected office. His vision advanced the village’s fire and rescue squads because he, too, was a volunteer firefighter and EMT and then was among the first paramedics on the department, Steinbrink said.
“He took serving this community quite seriously,” he said.
After leaving the board, Terwall remained on the Plan Commission — his leadership and knowledge, invaluable, said Steinbrink. Terwall was its chairman for 23 years.
“He was the go-to guy if you ever wanted to know anything. He stood up for the village,” he said.
As easy as he was “to have an argument with,” said Steinbrink, “You could always go out (with him) to have a beer.” And, he was dedicated to his family, including his wife, Marilee, and sons Gregg and Mark. He lived his life to the fullest, whether snowmobiling with family and friends, playing baseball or enjoying the sport of car racing, according to Steinbrink.
Outgoing Village Board Trustee Mike Serpe, who visited Terwall a few weeks before he died, said he had “a really good conversation” with his friend, who he recalled as a cheerful soul despite his obvious discomfort. In one of his last public appearances, Terwall attended the local historical society’s fundraising event for the Dublin School in late February, where he received friends and colleagues. Serpe asked what he drank and Pollocoff told him he had bought Terwall his preferred libation — an old-fashioned cocktail.
“He wanted to have a get-together where anybody who wanted to show up and have a drink with him was welcome to do so,” Serpe said. “He went there … and he handled himself, as usual, his happy go-lucky (self).”
Pollocoff said, despite his physical illness, “Tom was as sharp as could be.”
“His mind was always sharp,” Pollocoff said. “Tom could chew you out faster than anybody I’ve ever met.”
While he recalled some of those emails Terwall would send in the middle of the night, Pollocoff cherished his sense of humor, which got people’s attention.
“I remember we were at a town’s convention conference in Green Bay, and the NFL was on strike. So, Tom got us these seats (at Lambeau Field) that were clear up in the end zone of the bowl, and the players were picketing out somewhere there towards the street. And, the replacement players were actually doing pretty good,” Pollocoff said. “So, every time they scored a touchdown or a field goal, Tom would yell out, `You guys are going to be replaced!’”
“They could hear him,” he said. “They all turned around and looked and said,`Who said that?’”
Lived and played hard
Terwall lived hard and played hard, Pollocoff said.
When it came to the village, he wanted the best for its staff and the community. He would share his knowledge and introduced them to people with expertise, perhaps even a glimpse of the future.
“He worked at Cherry Electric, and we were able to go down there and talk to people in their IT department, their accounting department,” Pollocoff said of the invaluable networking that offered his staff forward-thinking insights. “Things that we were nowhere near doing, he opened that up to us and we had access to it all the time. ... He made us stronger than we would have been, stronger than any town around at the time and that really helped us set the foundation for the things we have.”
Terwall’s heart was with the community, looking out for the taxpayer and getting down to the nitty gritty so that the everyday person could understand even the most technical things.
Sewer and water meetings, Pollocoff said, were particularly memorable, according to Pollocoff. Nevertheless, Terwall had a way of bringing people together to accomplish a common goal.
“I remember one time we had a hearing that was down the road here. Everybody had a different way the sewer should run, rather than by their house,” Pollocoff said of the lack sewage treatment at the time and trying to explain the significant upgrades to improve conditions.
Dispensing with the finer points of how the village’s proposed centralized sewage system would work, Terwall stated bluntly, that “Sh** flows downhill and you’re along the way and we’ll pick yours up, too,” Pollocoff said.
“That, they understood."
