Colleagues, friends recall legacy of town's last chair, village's first president

“They could hear him,” he said. “They all turned around and looked and said,`Who said that?’”

Lived and played hard

Terwall lived hard and played hard, Pollocoff said.

When it came to the village, he wanted the best for its staff and the community. He would share his knowledge and introduced them to people with expertise, perhaps even a glimpse of the future.

“He worked at Cherry Electric, and we were able to go down there and talk to people in their IT department, their accounting department,” Pollocoff said of the invaluable networking that offered his staff forward-thinking insights. “Things that we were nowhere near doing, he opened that up to us and we had access to it all the time. ... He made us stronger than we would have been, stronger than any town around at the time and that really helped us set the foundation for the things we have.”

Terwall’s heart was with the community, looking out for the taxpayer and getting down to the nitty gritty so that the everyday person could understand even the most technical things.

Sewer and water meetings, Pollocoff said, were particularly memorable, according to Pollocoff. Nevertheless, Terwall had a way of bringing people together to accomplish a common goal.