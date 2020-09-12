Commentary: NFL lacks guts, conscience

On April 24, 2014, then-Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was caught disgorging his now famous racism. Swiftly, just five days later, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued Sterling a lifetime ban. NBA owners publicly voiced their outrage regarding Sterling’s conduct.

They could, because Silver didn’t have his knee on their necks.

Silver ordered the Clippers to be sold, and the same thing should’ve happened to Jones and his Cowboys.

When George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020, exactly what Kaepernick had tried to prevent happened, and the entire nation watched it.

Soon thereafter, the hypocrisy of Goodell and his managerial style emerged. Twelve days after Floyd was killed, on June 5th, Goodell — in a pitiful PR move — said he finally got it. After four years, he understood that Kaepernick was kneeling for better treatment of Black people in America.

That was an insulting, bold-faced lie. Goodell expects people to believe that, for four years, he and none of the owners understood what was going on?