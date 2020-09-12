Commentary: NFL lacks guts, conscience

The National Football League’s top attack dog on racial reform has been Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
When Jones launched his public relations smear campaign against Colin Kaepernick and other African American football players in 2016, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made sure all team owners, presidents and CEOs didn’t either stand up for the players or against racism.
Kaepernick began a movement for social and racial justice reform by keeling during the national anthem before NFL games. But Jones took direct aim at Kaepernick and Black players, while Goodell and the league’s 31 other owners let him spew his bigotry — unchallenged.
Owners couldn’t talk. Goodell had his knee on their necks.
Jones branded the protesting players as hating our flag, our troops and the United States of America. His message was clear: Black players exercising their rights were “less than.” Less American, less human, less valuable and less than him.
By God, Jerry told y’all how to act on his plantation.
Just for good measure, in a Goodell “in-your-face” move, the NFL’s premier national game on Sunday night of this much-anticipated opening weekend features none other than the Dallas Cowboys. In Los Angeles, of all places.
By contrast, there is the National Basketball Association.
On April 24, 2014, then-Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was caught disgorging his now famous racism. Swiftly, just five days later, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued Sterling a lifetime ban. NBA owners publicly voiced their outrage regarding Sterling’s conduct.
They could, because Silver didn’t have his knee on their necks.
Silver ordered the Clippers to be sold, and the same thing should’ve happened to Jones and his Cowboys.
When George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020, exactly what Kaepernick had tried to prevent happened, and the entire nation watched it.
Soon thereafter, the hypocrisy of Goodell and his managerial style emerged. Twelve days after Floyd was killed, on June 5th, Goodell — in a pitiful PR move — said he finally got it. After four years, he understood that Kaepernick was kneeling for better treatment of Black people in America.
That was an insulting, bold-faced lie. Goodell expects people to believe that, for four years, he and none of the owners understood what was going on?
In Wisconsin, 11 days after Floyd’s murder, Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy pulled a similar stunt. The same franchise that once offered Brett Favre $25 million to retire and minimize the public relations fallout of running him out of town offered one-hundred times less money, $250,000, for “Wisconsin causes that support social justice and racial equality.”
Murphy, after raking in roughly $2.5 million a year for 12 years, offered to personally match the team’s donation. The tax-write-off, publicity-generating gesture smacks of a white man buying off four years of white guilt — on this issue — for being an active participant in a prejudiced system.
After 12 years as President and CEO of the 100-year-old Packers, Murphy’s hand-picked executive committee is all white. Despite being located in the heart of the Oneida Nation, there are no Native Americans on the team’s board of directors. There are no Black, brown or indigenous people who serve as department heads.
Now, and only now, after the intense, wide-ranging and focused national movement has made it safe to stand for racial justice have the previously invisible stepped out — if not up.
Since Kaepernick began his social justice campaign in 2016, where have the mega-rich, white quarterbacks been?
Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Kirk Cousins, Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Ryan, etc., have ignored — until now, when it’s safe — issues of social and racial justice.
Isn’t Goodell’s NFL a grand example of systemic racism?
Jones and his family should be forced to sell the Cowboys franchise. Unfortunately, NFL owners and their commissioner don’t have the social conscience or guts to take on Jones.
The NFL and franchises like the Packers understand two things: money and image. Don’t be fooled by their newfound social conscience. It’s only image. It didn’t exist before and it’s not genuine now.
Despite how important Roger Goodell, Jerry Jones and Mark Murphy think they are, forever more, Colin Kaepernick and George Floyd will be viewed as ultimately more decent, significant and patriotic in American history.
Royce Boyles, a historian on Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers, is the author of The Lombardi Legacy, The Lombardi Impact and Lombardi’s Left Side.
