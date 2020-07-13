Commission approves stone plaque memorializing Olivia Mackay, scholarship at Pennoyer

“In that same year, Olivia Mackay was tragically murdered on the beach in Pennoyer Park. Her death was a debilitating shock not only to our family, but for the many lives that Olivia touched,” he said.

While the community generously contributed funds to help the family pay for her funeral, the remainder was donated to the Education Foundation of Kenosha for the scholarship. Three scholarships have been awarded thus far, Mackay said.

Memorial at the tree

After Olivia’s death, people began to bring flowers to the beach, often gathering at the tree and still continue to do so, Mackay said.

According to Shelly Billingsley, the city’s public works director, Mackay would be responsible for maintaining the rock and plaque at the site, and the city would reserve the right to remove it.

“The gifts and flowers will fade with the years, but we hope to never have her legacy fade,” he said. “It is our greatest desire that something positive and meaningful come out of this tragedy.”

No parking