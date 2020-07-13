Commission approves stone plaque memorializing Olivia Mackay, scholarship at Pennoyer

A lone tree that graces the beach at Pennoyer Park soon will have the company of a large rock with a plaque that bears the name of a high school student and a scholarship in honor of her love of travel and helping other students see the world.
The Parks Commission unanimously approved moving the rock — which bears the name of the Olivia Mackay High School International Trip Memorial Scholarship — to the tree east of the Sesquicentennial Bandshell. The stone was donated by Zizzo Construction.
The scholarship was established in memory of Olivia, who was murdered in July 2017. She was 17. Her killer, Daniel Tate, was sentenced to life in prison.
Travel aspirations
An Indian Trail High School and Academy student, she had a love for all things Asian and was determined to visit as many places as possible around the world while maintaining good grades and working two jobs. She had gone to China the year before her death. Among her aspirations was to open a Chinese bakery.
The scholarship, which is administered by the nonprofit Education Foundation of Kenosha, was established to carry on her spirit while helping other students travel and study abroad.
In correspondence to the city Parks Committee, Olivia’s father, Kelly Mackay, said Olivia was supposed to travel to France in 2017, but the trip was canceled.
“In that same year, Olivia Mackay was tragically murdered on the beach in Pennoyer Park. Her death was a debilitating shock not only to our family, but for the many lives that Olivia touched,” he said.
While the community generously contributed funds to help the family pay for her funeral, the remainder was donated to the Education Foundation of Kenosha for the scholarship. Three scholarships have been awarded thus far, Mackay said.
Memorial at the tree
After Olivia’s death, people began to bring flowers to the beach, often gathering at the tree and still continue to do so, Mackay said.
According to Shelly Billingsley, the city’s public works director, Mackay would be responsible for maintaining the rock and plaque at the site, and the city would reserve the right to remove it.
“The gifts and flowers will fade with the years, but we hope to never have her legacy fade,” he said. “It is our greatest desire that something positive and meaningful come out of this tragedy.”
No parking
Following a public hearing in which no one spoke, the commission also voted unanimously to have no parking on both sides of Simmon’s Island Drive from Fourth Avenue to Kennedy Drive. Deputy Police Chief Eric Larsen said the city has had temporary no parking signs for a week on the grass area at Simmons Island.
“It’s been pretty successful in keeping cars off of the grass. … There was some people violating the signs, at first,” Larsen said.
Traffic citations helped curtail the violations, something he believes will also happen once the no parking signs are added to Kennedy Drive.
Authorities have said a driver parking on the road and the grass creates a safety hazard to the public and for police and fire vehicles during an emergency situation.
The no parking recommendation will be in effect for a 90-day trial period.
