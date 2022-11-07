 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Commission chooses Patton as Kenosha's next police chief

The City of Kenosha Police and Fire Commission has announced the selection of its Police Department's next chief.

Capt. Patrick Patton, 39, of Kenosha was chosen to lead the department, according to a news release from the city Monday night.

A member of the department for 16 years, Patton has served as a police officer, detective, patrol sergeant, sergeant in the Detective Bureau, and patrol lieutenant.

On Jan. 1, Patton was promoted to captain.

Patton’s appointment to police chief will be confirmed at the Police and Fire Commission meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 15. Captain Patton will begin his role as chief on Jan. 1, 2023, following the December 31, 2022 retirement of Chief Eric Larsen.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected as chief of police,” Patton said. “I want to thank the City of Kenosha Police and Fire Commission for their time. It was a privilege to have been considered along with Capt. (James) Beller and Lt .(Aaron) Dillhoff. I’ve given my commitment to the Police and Fire Commission, Mayor and City Administrator to continue to build upon Chief Larsen’s efforts in engaging the community. I look forward to working with current staff, Common Council, and community members.”

