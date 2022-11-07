Commission chooses Patton as Kenosha's next police chief

Capt. Patrick Patton was selected as the next chief of the Kenosha Police Department the Police and Fire Commission announced Monday night. Patton will take over duties Jan. 1 for Chief Eric Larsen who will be retiring at the end of the year.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Lt. Patrick Patton of the Kenosha Police Department, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran John Hall, second from left, present the flag to Samuel Wenger’s family during a memorial service at Fire Station No. 1 on Wednesday. Wenger, a 14-year veteran of the Kenosha Fire Department, died on April 28.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Jayla Kalish selects candy for her family with help from then Kenosha Police Detective Patrick Patton during Shop with a Cop at Meijer in December of 2015. On Monday, Patton was announced as the Police Department's next chief.
BILL SIEL
Detective Patrick Patton testifies on the second day of the Leroy Johnson trial.
KEVIN POIRIER
Deputy District Attorney Mike Graveley hands Kenosha Police Detective Patrick Patton evidence as he testifies on the second day of the Leroy Johnson trial.
Patton’s appointment to police chief will be confirmed at the Police and Fire Commission meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 15. Captain Patton will begin his role as chief on Jan. 1, 2023, following the December 31, 2022 retirement of Chief Eric Larsen.
“I am humbled and honored to be selected as chief of police,” Patton said. “I want to thank the City of Kenosha Police and Fire Commission for their time. It was a privilege to have been considered along with Capt. (James) Beller and Lt .(Aaron) Dillhoff. I’ve given my commitment to the Police and Fire Commission, Mayor and City Administrator to continue to build upon Chief Larsen’s efforts in engaging the community. I look forward to working with current staff, Common Council, and community members.”
