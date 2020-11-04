Committee approves plan for $750,000 to purchase body and squad cameras for police

“The majority of what they will be doing are related to the installation of the body cams and the monitoring and working of that program,” City Administrator John Morrissey said. “We all know the open records requests will be significant.”

Morrissey said he didn’t know whether the two positions would be enough to staff the fully operational program, but it would get it started.

Buying body, squad cameras together

Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said acquiring the body cameras and squad car cameras together was the best way to move forward with the new technology. About 50 to 60 marked squads would be equipped with cameras to work in tandem with the officers’ body cameras. A vendor has yet to be selected, but ideally, both cameras would come from the same vendor, he said.

“So everything as far as incident responses would be probably captured on video of some sort,” he said, referring to the two cameras.

Miskinis said that by the second quarter of next year he believes the department would be “closer to the point where we will be able go live with body cams.”

“We’re fully committed to making that happen,” he said.

