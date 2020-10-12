Committee approves proposed cabaret license ordinance following three-hour hearing

A city committee approved proposed revisions to a cabaret license ordinance that tavern owners, entertainment venue operators and local artists have said could affect their ability to provide live performances, if not threaten their livelihoods altogether.
The Committee on Licenses and Permits voted 4-1 favoring the proposal, following a public hearing that lasted more than three hours Monday night. Voting in favor were Ald. Curt Wilson, committee chair, along with aldermen Dominic Ruffalo, Anthony Kennedy and Bill Siel. Ald. Shayna Griffin cast the dissenting vote.
The proposed ordinance is expected to go before City Council next week.
The proposal already had hearings at the committee level last month and at the City Council, but was deferred at last Monday’s council meeting as the local Tavern League criticized city officials that they had not been consulted or heard from on the latest revisions. Council members were sympathetic to performers who weren’t aware of the last-minute revisions and offered them a chance for input.
Three weeks ago, the league called a meeting to air concerns with some committee members present. A group opposing it initiated an online petition signed by nearly 1,500 people in protest. City officials have said the ordinance aims to codify many practices already in place, including security and operational plans, to issue a cabaret license.
Under current practice, venues with live entertainment with everything from bands to stand-up comedy, among others, are able to do so until closing time, or 2:30 a.m. The revised cabaret ordinance, which would go into effect July 1 next year would allow for live entertainment until 1:30 a.m. No live entertainment would be allowed between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. daily. An exception, however, was made for New Year’s Day with extended hours past the 1:30 a.m. restriction.
Attorney Michael McTernan, who the Tavern League hired last week, spoke Monday night asking the committee to consider putting off its vote.
Bar owners have expressed concerns over the revised ordinance because of the additional requirements for security and operational plans, which are needed before the license can be considered. Cabaret licenses are approved on a yearly basis.
McTernan said the ordinance, however, did not have standards in place, for example, the number of security personnel required on premises. These details leave proprietors guessing at what the city actually wants from them, he said, and businesses, still struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, don't need additional stress.
He said while changes don’t take effect until next year, he suggested the committee meet with the league to come up with a plan that doesn’t add an unnecessary burden to tavern owners.
Wilson, however, said only the revised times would go into effect next year. Other provisions would be effective immediately once approved by the council.
