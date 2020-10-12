Committee approves proposed cabaret license ordinance following three-hour hearing

Under current practice, venues with live entertainment with everything from bands to stand-up comedy, among others, are able to do so until closing time, or 2:30 a.m. The revised cabaret ordinance, which would go into effect July 1 next year would allow for live entertainment until 1:30 a.m. No live entertainment would be allowed between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. daily. An exception, however, was made for New Year’s Day with extended hours past the 1:30 a.m. restriction.

Attorney Michael McTernan, who the Tavern League hired last week, spoke Monday night asking the committee to consider putting off its vote.

Bar owners have expressed concerns over the revised ordinance because of the additional requirements for security and operational plans, which are needed before the license can be considered. Cabaret licenses are approved on a yearly basis.

McTernan said the ordinance, however, did not have standards in place, for example, the number of security personnel required on premises. These details leave proprietors guessing at what the city actually wants from them, he said, and businesses, still struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, don't need additional stress.