COMMUNITY: Gateway student groups collaborate with Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha

Scientists have found that polar bears are using up to four times more energy in order to survive due to ice loss in the Arctic. The scientists say polar bears are using more energy for a reduced caloric intake than they previously had been. Polar bears feed mainly on the blubber of ringed a…

I talk to people about volunteering all the time. It’s part of my job, true, but it’s also a great passion of mine.

I believe each and every person has the ability, skill and value that we need to build up and support our community.

I have the unique opportunity to get to know our community. I get to explore who are the nonprofits, what networks exist to share information and resources and how do we meet our community’s needs with the skill, people power and commitment we already possess.

But because I do this work as part of my career, I have the unique pleasure of seeing large projects through different phases and connecting the different skilled groups who are needed to fulfill the different aspects of a project.

One project that perfectly illustrates the changing nature of college students working together on a single project is a partnership we have with Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha. Habitat for Humanity offers unique opportunities for hands-on volunteering. It’s a great organization with projects that offer the opportunity for Gateway students in different programs to put into practice their newly gained skills. Even so, the projects Gateway have collaborated on in the last year and a half have been captivating.