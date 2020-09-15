Community groups to hold 'Day of Healing' while evangelist holds 'Let Us Worship' event

Local nonprofit organizations and churches are banding together Wednesday to help feed the Kenosha area’s older adults and homeless individuals and families.
The community service efforts, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the grassy field next to the Regimen Barber Collective, 1345 52nd St., are being promoted as a day of healing while supporting Jacob Blake and his family.
In addition to serving senior adults and homeless, volunteers will provide voter registration, community resources, and family-friendly activities.
Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha police three weeks ago. The shooting touched off weeks of protests that were peaceful during the day, but eventually led to violent unrest that resulted in massive destruction of property and the deaths of two protesters.
The community service efforts are being held amid a scheduled appearance by Sean Feucht, an evangelical activist and musician whose “Let Us Worship” tour plans to start at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the steps of the Kenosha County Courthouse, the site of recent protests against police brutality and racism in the wake of Blake’s shooting.
Feucht, who has said he wants to promote unity while opposing racism, is touring Wisconsin with scheduled stops in Madison and Milwaukee on Monday and Tuesday. According to the tour's Facebook page, 192 people have indicated they plan to attend in Kenosha.
Feucht, who opposes the organization behind Black Lives Matter, was once a candidate for Congress, running as a Republican in California. A supporter of President Trump, who visited Kenosha earlier this month to assess the National Guard response amid the rioting, Feucht did not advance in the spring primary this year.
Tanya McLean, spokeperson for the Blake family, said the local organizations met Monday night at the Kenosha Urban League to plan the day of service which they are doing instead of protesting Feucht’s visit.
“In lieu of a protest, what we’re going to do is we’re going to do something similar to what we did when Trump came. What we’re going to do is feed the seniors and the homeless population,” she said following the meeting. “Our goal is to reach 500 people.”
Volunteers will serve and deliver lunches from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and afterward the community will be invited to join in after-school activities, including a bouncy house and games along with a live DJ.
“We’re going to continue to uplift the community and continue to support Jacob (Blake) and the Blake family. And the best way to do that is in a peaceful way because they’re about giving back to the community,” she said.
McLean said while some in the community have called for a more direct protest, the majority of those meeting Monday night want to continue to move forward “in peace, love and unity.”
“And going over to confront people, we’d just be feeding into that narrative,” she said. “We’re not about that.
“We talked about moving forward, 'One message. One voice,’” she said. “Obviously, we can’t control what people choose to do. But we’d rather them be with us and serve the community and be a part of the solution.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!