Community groups to hold 'Day of Healing' while evangelist holds 'Let Us Worship' event

Feucht, who opposes the organization behind Black Lives Matter, was once a candidate for Congress, running as a Republican in California. A supporter of President Trump, who visited Kenosha earlier this month to assess the National Guard response amid the rioting, Feucht did not advance in the spring primary this year.

Tanya McLean, spokeperson for the Blake family, said the local organizations met Monday night at the Kenosha Urban League to plan the day of service which they are doing instead of protesting Feucht’s visit.

“In lieu of a protest, what we’re going to do is we’re going to do something similar to what we did when Trump came. What we’re going to do is feed the seniors and the homeless population,” she said following the meeting. “Our goal is to reach 500 people.”

Volunteers will serve and deliver lunches from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and afterward the community will be invited to join in after-school activities, including a bouncy house and games along with a live DJ.

“We’re going to continue to uplift the community and continue to support Jacob (Blake) and the Blake family. And the best way to do that is in a peaceful way because they’re about giving back to the community,” she said.