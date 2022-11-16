 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOD'S KITCHEN

Community invited to God's Kitchen's free Thanksgiving event Saturday

God’s Kitchen of Kenosha will host a free community Thanksgiving meal at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 2223 51st St., Saturday. The organization is asking for donations to help support the event.

Besides a hot meal of greens, turkey, dressing and “all the good stuff,” Arnetta Griffin, founder of God's Kitchen said they will have free clothes available and hopefully a barber to provide free haircuts.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Donations of gift cards, clothes and “whatever people would like to give,” are greatly appreciated, she said. To donate, residents can go to godskitchenofkenosha.com, or call Griffin at 262-997-7136.

“People are hungry, they want to be around people to celebrate,” Griffin said. “They’re lonely around the holidays, we get together as a family and eat and talk.”

Griffin is also taking donations for a Christmas celebration on Dec. 10, and is looking for toys for kids, gift cards, new socks and underwear, sleeping bags, and "anything people can donate."

