COMMUNITY NEWSLETTER: Why a food bank now?

Kenosha is the fourth largest city with the third largest school district in Wisconsin.

Since 2000, it has experienced 12.6% growth vs. 8.9% in Wisconsin overall. Unfortunately, given our growth and size, according to the Hunger & Poverty in Wisconsin Report, we face a 9.7% food insecurity ratio (see https://map.feedingamerica.org).

This means that no fewer than 1 in 5 children and young adults don’t have access to a daily nutritious meal. If we consider individuals who score just marginally above the poverty line, the gaps in our community are even greater. Further complicating our challenge is that Kenosha ranks poorly for Length of Life/Quality of Life factors, 62/72 counties, and even worse for health factors, 65/72 counties. (See https://www.countyhealthrankings.org/reports/state-reports/2020-wisconsin-report for more information.)

Clearly, despite 20 years of significant expansion and correlating job growth, many in our community still suffer from poverty and lack of access to nutritious food. Leading food security agencies such as Wisconsin’s Hunger Relief Federation and Feeding America identify a food bank in Kenosha as critical to bridging the gaps to ensure that resources equitably meet our community’s needs. Enter Kenosha County Food Bank.

Food banks have several advantages, including an optimized supply chain, which allows for more capacity to store large quantities, especially proteins and produce; greater flexibility to manage pick-ups from donors and scale deliveries to food pantries; improved visibility of inventory based upon optimized stock and storage; and improved sanitation control based upon optimized storage.

Kenosha County is a food distribution hub with 25+ food distribution companies, and a food bank provides benefits to these potential donors, particularly consolidating pickups and distribution to and from one location vs. many sites.

Kenosha County has a robust network of food pantries that will benefit from a food bank in the following ways: sustainable access to food sources; access to more food options via consolidated distribution; deliveries in scaled quantities to meet unique pantry needs; reduced food management costs so money can be applied elsewhere; and refocused efforts to serve communities across a broader range of services. Overall, with a food bank, the costs of distribution are reduced, based upon the elimination of redundancies.

But why NOW? Because, post pandemic, a food bank offers a sustainable distribution network that is critical as Federal and State resources normalize. A food bank also ensures equitable distribution of food reaching all individuals and families in need as well as ensuring more local food remains within our community.

Kenosha is a great community, but it’s one in which 1 in 5 children do not have access to a daily nutritious meal! We can do better! 2022 is a challenging and exciting year for KCFB, and we need your support! Please follow us at “Kenosha County Food Bank” on Facebook and LinkedIn to learn about our progress and opportunities to support our efforts.

Teri Knuese is president of the Kenosha County Food Bank.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0