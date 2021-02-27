COMMUNITY: The powerful energy fueled by the arts in Kenosha and Racine

My friend, composer Karel Suchy, calls it KeRacine, pronouncing the word, in his cool Czech accent, like you’d say, “ker-o-sene.”
With this term, he’s referring to the Wisconsin cities of Kenosha and Racine, but it’s more than a mashup of names for him. He’s talking about a powerful energy, fueled by the the creative culture that burns bright here.
I was born in Kenosha, but I spend my life in KeRacine. I own a home in Kenosha and rent an art studio in the Racine Arts and Business Center, home to 16th Street Studios. I’m one of over 60 artists in this Cream City brick building, known for its tall windows, providing an abundance of natural light, and for its history, dating back to 1865.
KeRacine is not just a place. It’s a state of mind. Over a decade ago, a Wisconsin Arts Board (WAB) representative met with Kenosha and Racine artists to encourage collaborations between them.
WAB’s initiative has had a profound impact. It led to the formation of get bEHIND the aRTS, a popular annual event (on hiatus due to the pandemic) in which artists open their studios for public tours.
I was inspired by WAB’s call. It led me in 2011 to launch the Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate Program. I recruited institutions and individuals to form an organization to recognize and work with poets who are making an impact on our diverse communities.
Five years later, some friends and I formed the Kenosha/Racine Area Zine Makers (Krazines), burnished with the KeRacine spirit. Each month, in pre-Covid times, the Krazines welcomed artists and authors at public venues to create work, which we published in our magazine, Moss Piglet. Our venture continues its call for submissions in 2021. Anyone from across the USA may submit art, prose or poetry for our publication. Learn more at krazines.com.
The art advocacy coalition, ArtRoot, is generally focused on the Racine arts as a tool to reinvigorate the Belle City; however, its Writer-In-Residence program serves to spotlight Racine and Kenosha’s literary community. ArtRoot crowns a new Writer-In-Residence (WIR) every six-months, and gives the honoree an online platform to share their work and challenges them to complete a creative project.
ArtRoot recently named me as its 10th Writer-In-Residence. In this role, I am publishing a new article at racinewriterinresidence.wordpress.com every Thursday and developing special edition publications through the Krazines, focused on illustrative storytelling. The WIR program is supported by the Racine Literacy Council and funded by the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation.
As a bonus, Karel Suchy and fellow composer Dan Nielsen have dedicated their new piece of music, “ … because I (me too) don’t know any better” to me in honor of my installation at Writer-In-Residence. Listen to it on Karel Suchy’s YouTube channel.
Do you have the KeRacine spirit? Help make this spirit grow!
IN PHOTOS: Whittier Elementary PTA Reflections art entries
Whittier Elementary School PTA reinstated its Reflections art program in 2016. The purpose of Reflections is to encourage participation in the arts by reflecting on a theme, creating a work of art, and receiving recognition.
In the past four years, the Reflections program has expanded in the number of students participating, the addition of art night programming, and the addition of a Reflections co-chair. Even though in-school events were not possible this year, students used take-home materials to reflect and create on this year’s theme, “I Matter Because...” with five entries submitted for judging through Wisconsin PTA.
The students entering artworks, their grade level, type of artwork and title of their piece this year are:
- Allison Darracott, grade 3, visual art, "I Matter"
- Genevieve Manthei, grade 4, visual art, "P.L.A.N.T."
- Kyle Taffe, grade 4, photography, "Cheteu le Village"
- Barbara Velazquez, grade 5, visual art, "I Matter!"
- Valentina Velazquez, grade 1, visual art, "We are Together!!"
John Bloner, Jr. is the ArtRoot Racine writer-in-residence.