COMMUNITY: The powerful energy fueled by the arts in Kenosha and Racine

My friend, composer Karel Suchy, calls it KeRacine, pronouncing the word, in his cool Czech accent, like you’d say, “ker-o-sene.”

With this term, he’s referring to the Wisconsin cities of Kenosha and Racine, but it’s more than a mashup of names for him. He’s talking about a powerful energy, fueled by the the creative culture that burns bright here.

I was born in Kenosha, but I spend my life in KeRacine. I own a home in Kenosha and rent an art studio in the Racine Arts and Business Center, home to 16th Street Studios. I’m one of over 60 artists in this Cream City brick building, known for its tall windows, providing an abundance of natural light, and for its history, dating back to 1865.

KeRacine is not just a place. It’s a state of mind. Over a decade ago, a Wisconsin Arts Board (WAB) representative met with Kenosha and Racine artists to encourage collaborations between them.

WAB’s initiative has had a profound impact. It led to the formation of get bEHIND the aRTS, a popular annual event (on hiatus due to the pandemic) in which artists open their studios for public tours.