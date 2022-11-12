Community update from Kenosha HarborMarket: Looking ahead after successful outdoor season

Andrea Forgianni
Thank you, Kenosha, for naming Kenosha HarborMarket Kenosha’s “Best Event” for the second consecutive year!
Our 20th outdoor season, which wrapped up on Oct. 29 included over 150 small businesses, dozens of nonprofits and tens of thousands of customers. Thank you to all for another successful season.
Winter HarborMarket underway
Shop local, and shop the best! Kenosha Winter HarborMarket has returned for our second year at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave. Vendors include a variety of local food growers, producers and creators, as well as artisans.
Get your weekly fix of local fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, eggs, cheese, kombucha, breads, baked desserts, dog treats, honey, soap & body care products. Artisan creations, soap and body care products, jewelry and candles, on-site knife sharpening can be found, too.
You’ll recognize some popular vendors from the outdoor market. Also find new vendors, selling handmade pastas, Polish and Greek specialty foods to-go, and prepared foods.
Kenosha Winter HarborMarket will operate every Saturday, through April 29 (except Dec. 17, 24 and 31), from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Located just west of the Bradford field and north of the intersection of Washington Road and 39th Ave, the venue is completely handicap accessible, with convenient drop off at the covered entrance and abundant off street parking in the adjacent lot.
Holiday Market set Dec. 17
Kenosha’s original HarborMarket’s holiday market returns for a second year to The Stella Hotel and Ballroom on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event will bring dozens of vendors with holiday treats and decor to the decked out ballroom for this new community favorite. A few surprises are in store, as well.
Thank you to the tens of thousands of customers who visited over the 25 weeks of the season, with a one day record of over 12,000 visitors.
Thank you to the 150+ small local and regional businesses and dozens of nonprofits that participated this season.
Last, thank you for 20 (and counting) outstanding years on Second Avenue, your unwavering support, and for, once again, naming us as the No. 1 event in Kenosha County.
It is truly a privilege to continue to deliver on the mission set by our founders decades ago. As an organization and individuals within it, we continue to embrace the altruistic reasons for which we were formed, and are honored to continue to deliver on our commitment to serve Kenosha, and the region.
See you at the Kenosha Winter HarborMarket through April and then in May on Second Avenue & 56th Street for the 21st season of Kenosha’s “Best Event” — your Kenosha HarborMarket.
More information on Kenosha HarborMarket and Kenosha Winter HarborMarket can be found at
kenoshaharbormarket.com.
IN PHOTOS: Scenes from Kenosha's HarborMarket in recent years
1393714.jpg
Benson Jusits eats his first corn on the cob at HarborMarket.
Submitted by Katie Freitag
Ace Innovative 1.jpg
KTEC student Brian Yao talks up the features of Ace Innovative's "Hot Roast" coffee candles at HarborMarket.
submitted photo
EXCEPTIONAL RAY FORGIANNI
Forgianni
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBOR MARKET
Leo Reyes applies a condiment to food during the new indoor HarborMarket.
HARBOR MARKET
HARBOR MARKET
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET
Keith Minikel, of Fire-Up Acoustic, performs at the new Winter HarborMarket site.
HARBOR MARKET
HARBOR MARKET
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET
Derek Fox of Sky Mountain Kettle Corn prepares a batch of popcorn outside the new indoor HarborMarket site at the Masonic Center at 115 56th St.
HARBOR MARKET
HARBOR MARKET
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET
Tina Gomez, left, brings out some freshly-baked bread to Janice Erickson at Mason’s Bread at the new indoor HarborMarket site. This year, the indoor HarborMarket season was cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19.
HARBOR MARKET
HARBOR MARKET
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET
Jordan Bryant, left, holds Ashlyn while Ron Bryant, top, Riley Bryant, bottom, and Linda Bryant look over food for sale by Renee Stinson, far right, of Jams and Breads LLC., at the new Winter HarborMarket site at the Masonic Center at 115 56th St.
HARBOR MARKET
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET
Jack Liban of Mandolin Coffee pours hot water to brew fresh coffee on a brisk morning at HarborMarket on Saturday.
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET
Curzio Caravati, the market manager for HarborMarket, rides his bike to check on vendors at the last outdoor day for the market on Saturday.
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET
Bao Xiong, left, waits on a customer at her family’s produce stand at HarborMarket on the last outdoor day for the market in 2019. Saturday marks the end of the 2022 outdoor season for the popular attraction.
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET OPENS
Carey Singsank and her husband Craig buy fresh doughnuts from Jill Boyce of The Secret Life Doughnut Shop on the opening day of the outdoor HarborMarket May 12. The market is open Saturday.
HARBOR MARKET OPENS
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
HARBOR MARKET OPENS
Patrons brave the chill on Saturday for the first day of HarborMarket’s outdoor season.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
HARBOR MARKET: A blooming good buy
A blooming good buy
Mick Kelly carries a bouquet of flowers he picked up at HarborMarket on Saturday, the final outdoor market of the season.
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET: Apple crisp
Apple crisp
Kevin Dziubinski, left, and Randy Perry, center, of Hafs Orchard help Dan Hoeft make apple selections at HarborMarket on a chilly Saturday. It was the last outdoor market of the season.
Brian Passino
Harbor MarketPlace 2003
This photo from 2003 shows crowds enjoy the first day of the new Harbor MarketPlace, which continues today as HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
HarborMarket
This file photo show the Winter HarborMarket in the Rhode Center of the Arts. Starting in October, the winter market will move to a new home in the Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St.
HarborMarket
Laura Tucker
Harbormarket file photo
Visitors stroll through the Kenosha HarborMarket, will be back outside for another season nstarting May 11.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE
Spring rolls with shrimp and sweet potato noodles at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE
Different kinds of sweet potato noodles for spring rolls at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE
What dreaws shoppers to farmers markets? Fresh food, like these beets.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE
True Xiong makes spring rolls with shrimp and sweet potato noodles at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE
Different kinds of sweet potato noodles for spring rolls at the GreenHearts LLC vendor booth at HarborMarket. on Saturday, July 21, 2018.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE SPRING ROLLS
True Xiong makes spring rolls with shrimp and sweet potato noodles while Pahou Vang, top left, and Trent Vang, lower right, watch at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE VEGETABLES
The Vang family sold fresh vegetables at a booth during a 2018 HarborMarket. The popular Kenosha outdoor market continues Saturdays through October.
Kenosha News File Photo
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE VEGETABLES
Patty pan summer squash and other vegetables at the Vang family booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE VEGETABLES
Patty pan summer squash and other vegetables at the Vang family booth at HarborMarket onJuly 21.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE VEGETABLES
Lor Vang, right, of Wausau and his family sell fresh vegetables at their booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE VEGETABLES
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HarborMarket pic
Harbormarket in downtown Kenosha may soon have a nearby colleague in the proposed Kenosha Public Market.
John Sloca
Henry and Eva at HarborMarket.jpg
Eva and Henry Reil pose at HarborMarket. The market was one of their favorite destinations on their trip to Kenosha.
submitted photos
Kenosha HarborMarket
Kenosha’s HarborMarket starts its outdoor season this Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO
Kenosha HarborMarket.JPG
HarborMarket in Kenosha kicks off its 2021 summer season Saturday. Again this summer, farmers market enthusiast will have two downtown options as Kenosha Public Market will also operate a few blocks to the west adjacent to the city’s municipal building.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO
LAST WEEKEND OF THE YEAR
Angela Kysely, of Auntie G.G.’s Provisions, reaches for a brownie for a customer at the Winter HarborMarket on Saturday. Despite the temperatures, Kysely gladly set up her booth outside.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
market crowd.jpg
Dolly and Dennis Dahlberg and Randy Waas lead a crowd at HarborMarket in May 1919 on the market’s first outdoor day of the season. This year the market will open on June 27.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
SNAPSHOT - JANE POWERS
Jane Powers owns and operates B&J's Pampered Pup Bakery. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SNAPSHOT - JANE POWERS
Jane Powers owns and operates B&J's Pampered Pup Bakery. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SNAPSHOT - JANE POWERS
Jane Powers owns and operates B&J’s Pampered Pup Bakery. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SNAPSHOT - JANE POWERS
Jane Powers, owner and operator of B&J's Pampered Pup Bakery, right, helps Valerie and Darrin Wolf select dog biscuits at the HarborMarket at the Rhode on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WISCNONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of Wisconian Delectables, sells her custom chips at HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WISCONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of WisConian Delectables, sells her custom chips at HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WISCONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of Wisconian Delectables, sells her custom chips at HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WISCONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of WisConian Delectables, talks with customers at HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WISCONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of Wisconian Delectables, talks with customers at HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Andrea Forgianni is executive director of Kenosha HarborMarket.
