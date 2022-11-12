Community update from Kenosha HarborMarket: Looking ahead after successful outdoor season

Thank you, Kenosha, for naming Kenosha HarborMarket Kenosha’s “Best Event” for the second consecutive year!

Our 20th outdoor season, which wrapped up on Oct. 29 included over 150 small businesses, dozens of nonprofits and tens of thousands of customers. Thank you to all for another successful season.

Winter HarborMarket underway

Shop local, and shop the best! Kenosha Winter HarborMarket has returned for our second year at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave. Vendors include a variety of local food growers, producers and creators, as well as artisans.

Get your weekly fix of local fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, eggs, cheese, kombucha, breads, baked desserts, dog treats, honey, soap & body care products. Artisan creations, soap and body care products, jewelry and candles, on-site knife sharpening can be found, too.

You’ll recognize some popular vendors from the outdoor market. Also find new vendors, selling handmade pastas, Polish and Greek specialty foods to-go, and prepared foods.

Kenosha Winter HarborMarket will operate every Saturday, through April 29 (except Dec. 17, 24 and 31), from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Located just west of the Bradford field and north of the intersection of Washington Road and 39th Ave, the venue is completely handicap accessible, with convenient drop off at the covered entrance and abundant off street parking in the adjacent lot.

Holiday Market set Dec. 17

Kenosha’s original HarborMarket’s holiday market returns for a second year to The Stella Hotel and Ballroom on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event will bring dozens of vendors with holiday treats and decor to the decked out ballroom for this new community favorite. A few surprises are in store, as well.

Once Again, Thank you!

Thank you to the tens of thousands of customers who visited over the 25 weeks of the season, with a one day record of over 12,000 visitors.

Thank you to the 150+ small local and regional businesses and dozens of nonprofits that participated this season.

Last, thank you for 20 (and counting) outstanding years on Second Avenue, your unwavering support, and for, once again, naming us as the No. 1 event in Kenosha County.

It is truly a privilege to continue to deliver on the mission set by our founders decades ago. As an organization and individuals within it, we continue to embrace the altruistic reasons for which we were formed, and are honored to continue to deliver on our commitment to serve Kenosha, and the region.

See you at the Kenosha Winter HarborMarket through April and then in May on Second Avenue & 56th Street for the 21st season of Kenosha’s “Best Event” — your Kenosha HarborMarket.

More information on Kenosha HarborMarket and Kenosha Winter HarborMarket can be found at kenoshaharbormarket.com.