Community-veterans event set for May 21; volunteers sought

A special event to show appreciation for all military veterans has been planned for Saturday, May 21, from 12 to 3 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Church, 2223 51st St.

“We want this to be an event that is not just for veterans, but for the community as a way to celebrate our veterans,” said Arnetta Griffin, executive director of God’s Kitchen of Kenosha, who is spearheading the event.

She hopes community members and veterans can spend some time to together and “maybe play some games, maybe some checkers or chess and just have a fun day.”

“We plan to put out some grills and have food available,” Griffin added. “If anyone wants to get involved with donations or to volunteer, we would be happy to have them,” Griffin added.

Suggestions for activities or other ideas to add to the event are welcomed and appreciated, Griffin said. She can be reached at 262-997-7136 or at GodsKitchenOfKenosha@gmail.com.

