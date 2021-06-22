COMMUNITY: Volunteers are the heart of the Kenosha Literacy Council

With all of the challenges that the covid-19 pandemic has brought in the past year, the thought of volunteering might seem overwhelming, but actually it can be very beneficial.

We’re so thankful for the many KLC tutors who have adapted and learned new skills to continue volunteering throughout the pandemic. They’ve taken on virtual learning and tutoring with social distancing and masks so they can help us continue to provide life-changing education programs. It’s easy to think about the positive impact that volunteers have on others, but we don’t often consider how rewarding it is for the volunteer who reaches out and makes a difference in someone’s life.

Research from the American Psychological Association shows that volunteering can be good for both physical and mental health which is especially important during the covid-19 pandemic. Volunteering also gives you a sense of purpose, helps you stay connected to your community, and gives you the opportunity to make new friends. Overall, volunteers are happier and healthier than non-volunteers.