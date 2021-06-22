COMMUNITY: Volunteers are the heart of the Kenosha Literacy Council

With all of the challenges that the covid-19 pandemic has brought in the past year, the thought of volunteering might seem overwhelming, but actually it can be very beneficial.
We’re so thankful for the many KLC tutors who have adapted and learned new skills to continue volunteering throughout the pandemic. They’ve taken on virtual learning and tutoring with social distancing and masks so they can help us continue to provide life-changing education programs. It’s easy to think about the positive impact that volunteers have on others, but we don’t often consider how rewarding it is for the volunteer who reaches out and makes a difference in someone’s life.
Research from the American Psychological Association shows that volunteering can be good for both physical and mental health which is especially important during the covid-19 pandemic. Volunteering also gives you a sense of purpose, helps you stay connected to your community, and gives you the opportunity to make new friends. Overall, volunteers are happier and healthier than non-volunteers.
Last year, even in the midst of the pandemic, KLC’s 200+ volunteers provided more than 9,000 hours of instruction to 523 adult learners from forty different countries. These dedicated volunteers provided more than $175,000 worth of service to our community. Volunteers are the heart of the Literacy Council and we could not do what we do without them!
Here’s what a few tutors have to say about their experience volunteering during the pandemic:
“I am happy to be tutoring now. The students’ needs to learn English does not go away because of a pandemic and I enjoy the opportunity to to mingle with people from diverse backgrounds.” -Judy
“I enjoy being a tutor because the students are highly motivated and eager to learn. This pairs well with my love of language and desire to help others. Short-term successes are highly rewarding for both student and teacher, but seeing the long-term successes is nothing short of amazing. I’m happy that I have been able to participate in various remote and socially-distanced programs during the pandemic. KLC has done a great job adapting to change quickly in order to continue to offer important programs that help learners reach their goals.” -Chip
“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to teach virtually during the pandemic because it has enabled me to stay focused on what is important with a positive mind. I enjoy teaching at the Literacy Council because I meet so many interesting, friendly people. I can share my knowledge that I gathered through many years of teaching to help others work towards a better and more fruitful life.” -Kathy
To make a difference in someone’s world you don’t need a lot of money or special skills you just need to care. Thank you to everyone who gives time to make our community stronger!
Cheryl Hernandez is executive director of the Kenosha Literacy Council.