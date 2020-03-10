Conference planned for older adults includes presentations on coronavirus, absentee voting

A local Latino civil rights organization will play host to a conference for older adults and their families this weekend.

The League of United Latin American Citizens of Wisconsin, which has branches that serve Kenosha and Racine, will convene a “Conference for the Elderly” from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Madrigrano Auditorium at Gateway Technical College, 3520-30th Ave.

The event is intended to identify the needs and concerns facing area residents ages 55 and older. Participants will focus on addressing the issues affecting seniors in Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee and surrounding communities, according to Yolanda Santos Adams, the league’s deputy state director in charge of issues affecting older adults. Topics will include healthcare, health insurance and Medicare, and training programs available to seniors. Also added to the event is an update on the status of the coronavirus and the latest information on preventing the spread of COVID-19, she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

A session on voter education for senior citizens voting in Wisconsin, particularly by absentee ballot, will conclude the conference.