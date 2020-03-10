Conference planned for older adults includes presentations on coronavirus, absentee voting

A local Latino civil rights organization will play host to a conference for older adults and their families this weekend.
The League of United Latin American Citizens of Wisconsin, which has branches that serve Kenosha and Racine, will convene a “Conference for the Elderly” from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Madrigrano Auditorium at Gateway Technical College, 3520-30th Ave.
The event is intended to identify the needs and concerns facing area residents ages 55 and older. Participants will focus on addressing the issues affecting seniors in Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee and surrounding communities, according to Yolanda Santos Adams, the league’s deputy state director in charge of issues affecting older adults. Topics will include healthcare, health insurance and Medicare, and training programs available to seniors. Also added to the event is an update on the status of the coronavirus and the latest information on preventing the spread of COVID-19, she said.
A session on voter education for senior citizens voting in Wisconsin, particularly by absentee ballot, will conclude the conference.
“We want to make sure the providers of seniors know about absentee ballots and early voting. We just assume everybody knows that stuff but not ever one does,” she said. “We believe the whole community will benefit from the information provided during the conference and participants will be better equipped to serve the needs of the elderly populations in our communities.”
The conference presentations, which will be in English and Spanish, are open to all LULAC members and the public. The cost to attend is $10, but adults 55 and older are free of charge. Beverages and light snacks and refreshments will be served.
To register, email yadams2013@gmail.com and request a registration form or call 262-705-4734.