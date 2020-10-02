Confirmed Unified cases of COVID-19 result in 700+ students, teachers in quarantine

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those who receive a close contact letter are informed of the date of exposure, start date of their 14-day self-quarantine period, end date of the self-quarantine period, and the return to school date. The letter also informs families of the necessity for class-wide quarantine and shift to virtual learning until the quarantine period is over.

Schools closed, virtual learning in effect

Bradford, Indian Trail and Lincoln, closed and shifted to virtual learning through the end of this week, due to a combination of teacher absences and quarantines based on positive cases and COVID-related absences.

Earlier this week, a number of parents and the Kenosha Education Association called on Unified administration yet again to return to all-virtual learning citing the school closures. The district’s 2020 return-to-school plan currently supports both in-person and virtual learning for K-12.

“As a good citizen, KUSD has a moral obligation to stop the community spread of this virus before it claims the life of our first beloved teacher, staff member or student,” said Elissa Werve, who spoke the School Board’s special meeting on Tuesday. “In education, it’s all about following the data. It’s time to practice what you preach. Follow the data.”