Construction on Highway C shared-use path to begin soon

Highway C will be closed at the river for two months for the bridge project. Residents will still have access to their properties, she said.

“After that, we’re doing a soft closure to allow for local traffic only,” she said. “If you’re someone who lives on a road in this area, please be assured you will never have your access blocked. You will able to access your property.”

Residents who attended the meeting said they were concerned about construction equipment, parking and traffic flow.

According to village officials, project staff will place signs to direct travelers through the detour route. Through traffic will be directed along 120th Avenue, 75th Street and 88th Avenue.

Officials said drivers should plan additional time to navigate the detour route.

Village Public Works Director John Steinbrink Jr. said none of the construction vehicles or equipment would be parked in neighboring subdivisions.

The village and general contractor Lunda Construction of Pewaukee are in discussions regarding parking vehicles, such as a construction trailer, in the Pleasant Prairie Park parking lot, 8400 104th Ave., Steinbrink said.