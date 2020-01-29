Construction on Highway C shared-use path to begin soon

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Work is expected to begin in the next few weeks on a milelong multi-use trail along Highway C.
The trail, which will feature a boardwalk and bridge over the Des Plaines River, will run from Bain Station Road to 114th Avenue (River Road).
At a public information meeting Wednesday at Village Hall, officials said the shared path is part of a plan to create comprehensive trail networks throughout the county to promote cycling and walking for commuting, recreation and other trips.
The trail, on the south side of Highway C, will connect with the existing Prairie Farms Trail south of Highway C.
Work is expected to begin Feb. 10, though work will be weather dependent.
The project will start with surveying, erosion control and clearing and grubbing of the site, according to Lynda Fink, project manager with KL Engineering of Germantown, which is managing the project.
Crews will then install a boardwalk and a 170-foot prefabricated steel, single-span truss bridge over the river. The new bridge will be 12 feet wide, with a wooden deck and side railings. The bridge be similar to one over the Pike River in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., Somers.
Fink said work on the trail is scheduled for later. The project is expected to be completed by early summer.
Highway C will be closed at the river for two months for the bridge project. Residents will still have access to their properties, she said.
“After that, we’re doing a soft closure to allow for local traffic only,” she said. “If you’re someone who lives on a road in this area, please be assured you will never have your access blocked. You will able to access your property.”
Residents who attended the meeting said they were concerned about construction equipment, parking and traffic flow.
According to village officials, project staff will place signs to direct travelers through the detour route. Through traffic will be directed along 120th Avenue, 75th Street and 88th Avenue.
Officials said drivers should plan additional time to navigate the detour route.
Village Public Works Director John Steinbrink Jr. said none of the construction vehicles or equipment would be parked in neighboring subdivisions.
The village and general contractor Lunda Construction of Pewaukee are in discussions regarding parking vehicles, such as a construction trailer, in the Pleasant Prairie Park parking lot, 8400 104th Ave., Steinbrink said.
Some residents’ mailboxes will be relocated due to the project. However, Fink said residents won’t have to cross the road access their mailboxes.
The $1.4 million project is being funded by state transportation grants (80 percent) and Kenosha County (20 percent).
Residents with questions about the project can contact Travis Brush with KL Engineering at 920-366-3319 or via email at tbrush@klengineering.com.
ice castle 1
ice castle to open
ice castle biz 1.jpg
ice castle 1.jpg
ice castle 2.jpg
ice castle 3.jpg
ice castle 4.jpg
ice castle construction
ice castles 1.jpeg
ice castles 2.jpeg
ice castles 3.jpeg
ice castles 4.jpeg
ice castle demo 1.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle demo 3.jpg
ice castle demo 4.jpg
ice castle demo.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle finale.jpg
ice castle finale 2.jpg
20190222-kn-a-winterphotocontest-koci
Ice castles fire pit area
Ice castle warming hands
Ice castle princesses
Ice castle got ice sign
Ice castle posing
Ice castle big slide
Ice castle Chicago family
Ice castle people walking
icecastle8
icecastle7
icecastle4
icecastle5
icecastle6
icecastle2
icecastle3
icecastle1
ICE1
ice3
ICE2
ice4
Ice Castles selfie
ice castle
castle
ice castle
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, 2020.