Consumer spending was up locally despite the COVID-19 pandemic

Retailers who feared COVID-19 would stifle sales instead saw an increase that was partly made up by holiday shopping online.

TOP Data, a consumer research firm, reported Wisconsin was among the top 18 states where consumers spent more on shopping than they did before the pandemic.

Wisconsin saw spending increase more than 7% in 2020. It was ranked 10th among states where spending rose. The top states included Montana, where spending was up 99%; Minnesota which ranked second, up 73%; and Indiana was ranked 12th with spending up 4%.

While spending slowed early last year because shutdowns had many consumers staying home or were unable to spend because they lost jobs, warmer weather, fewer restrictions and the holiday season had them buying again.

In Kenosha County, after the initial lock down, consumers flocked to lawn and garden stores to purchase plants and outdoor accessories. They wanted to beautify their yards and plant vegetable gardens, some for the first time. On early spring weekends at Stein’s Garden & Home, 6300 Green Bay Road, the parking lot was filled with shoppers, some of whom had come cross the border from Illinois to buy hard-to-find plants.