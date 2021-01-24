Consumer spending was up locally despite the COVID-19 pandemic

Retailers who feared COVID-19 would stifle sales instead saw an increase that was partly made up by holiday shopping online.
TOP Data, a consumer research firm, reported Wisconsin was among the top 18 states where consumers spent more on shopping than they did before the pandemic.
Wisconsin saw spending increase more than 7% in 2020. It was ranked 10th among states where spending rose. The top states included Montana, where spending was up 99%; Minnesota which ranked second, up 73%; and Indiana was ranked 12th with spending up 4%.
While spending slowed early last year because shutdowns had many consumers staying home or were unable to spend because they lost jobs, warmer weather, fewer restrictions and the holiday season had them buying again.
In Kenosha County, after the initial lock down, consumers flocked to lawn and garden stores to purchase plants and outdoor accessories. They wanted to beautify their yards and plant vegetable gardens, some for the first time. On early spring weekends at Stein’s Garden & Home, 6300 Green Bay Road, the parking lot was filled with shoppers, some of whom had come cross the border from Illinois to buy hard-to-find plants.
At the time, Stein’s officials said many items sold out earlier than usual. Suburban Garden & Pet Center, 2704 30th Ave., sold out of seeds months earlier than usual.
Lawn and garden industry experts said people who had spent weeks indoors with their children, were eager to engage in safe outdoor activities. Planting a garden, beautifying their yards, and teaching their kids about plants and gardening were ripe for the season.
Above-ground swimming pool sales also shot up. Sales officials at Hansen’s Pools & Spa, 4440 Green Bay Road, and Costco, 7707 94th Ave., said they sold out several weeks before they had in previous years.
Downtown Kenosha Inc. and the Kenosha Lakeshore Business Improvement District promoted the value of shopping locally. They wanted consumers to come downtown and buy from local merchants. It was part of an effort to help local businesses generate some revenue.
Several stores such as Authentique, 625 57th St., offered special promotions, prizes and gift cards to entice shoppers.
Nationally, however, Americans spent an average of $1,192 each in 2020. Retailers who thought holiday shopping would be another victim of the pandemic saw holiday spending drop only 4.37%.