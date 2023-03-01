A wanted convicted felon from the Village of Salem Lakes was taken into custody Monday afternoon according to a Kenosha County Sheriff's department release, with drugs and firearms located at their residence. The name of the person arrested was not released by authorities.

According to the release, on Feb. 27 at about 2:25 p.m., the department received information regarding the felon, who was residing in Salem Lakes. The suspect was located, arrested, and found to be in possession of cocaine and marijuana.

Upon further investigation, the Kenosha Drug Operations Group obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence in Silver Lake.

Two firearms, 40.7 grams of cocaine, 375.3 grams of THC, 28.2 grams of psilocybin, various schedule 2 controlled substances, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and packaging material and $806 were located and seized from the residence.

After the search in Silver Lake, an additional search was completed at an associated residence in the Village of Twin Lakes. With assistance from the Twin Lakes Police Department, detectives took another suspect into custody on several felony drug and weapon charges.

Felony charges for a third suspect connected with this case will also be requested through the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.