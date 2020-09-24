Cookbook will raise funds for woman fighting breast cancer

The friends, who started What’s Up Buttercup just over a year ago, sold trays of cookies last year in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in support of another woman. At the time, they had about 300 followers. They raised $1,000 for Lena Edmundson, of Burlington.

This year, because they now have thousands of followers and because of COVID-19, selling cookies is not feasible. So, they decided to create a cookbook of the “tried and true” recipes they, or their followers, have perfected and shared in the Facebook group.

Just days after announcing the fundraiser, they have already sold more than 100 cookbooks, which will cost $20 and will have a variety of categories, including appetizers, main dishes, soups, sides and desserts. It will be about 100 pages.

Karin, a Hospice administrator, said she had been experiencing chest pain for nearly four months and was initially misdiagnosed in 2015 with dense breast tissue and a virus. On Feb. 14, 2016, after the pain persisted, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

After multiple rounds of chemotherapy and a bi-lateral mastectomy, Karin learned the cancer had “morphed,” returned and had spread. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy.