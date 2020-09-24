Cookbook will raise funds for woman fighting breast cancer

Brought together by their love of cooking and bound together by a symbolic pink ribbon, friends Pam Lois and Kathy LeFebve are raising money in support of a local woman who is fighting breast cancer.
Through the end of the month they are selling cookbooks featuring the “Best of” recipes from What’s Up Buttercup, a foodie page they administer on Facebook that has a following of nearly 2,800 people.
A portion of the proceeds will help offset unmet financial needs for Karin Johnson, first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. Karin recently learned her cancer has returned.
“Nobody fights breast cancer alone,” said Pam, of Wheatland, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 at age 47. “I want to give back and help someone who is going through breast cancer.”
Kathy, of Bristol, was affected by breast cancer in another way. More than 25 years ago her mother died of metastatic breast cancer at age 46.
“She battled her cancer for just under a year,” said Kathy. “She had a mastectomy and chemo, but her cancer was too far advanced. Doing this event makes me feel like I am able to help in a small way.”
Kathy was in college when her mom was diagnosed. Pam, who met Kathy when their boys played on the same youth baseball team, was diagnosed just a few weeks before her oldest son was to start college.
The friends, who started What’s Up Buttercup just over a year ago, sold trays of cookies last year in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in support of another woman. At the time, they had about 300 followers. They raised $1,000 for Lena Edmundson, of Burlington.
This year, because they now have thousands of followers and because of COVID-19, selling cookies is not feasible. So, they decided to create a cookbook of the “tried and true” recipes they, or their followers, have perfected and shared in the Facebook group.
Just days after announcing the fundraiser, they have already sold more than 100 cookbooks, which will cost $20 and will have a variety of categories, including appetizers, main dishes, soups, sides and desserts. It will be about 100 pages.
Karin, a Hospice administrator, said she had been experiencing chest pain for nearly four months and was initially misdiagnosed in 2015 with dense breast tissue and a virus. On Feb. 14, 2016, after the pain persisted, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
After multiple rounds of chemotherapy and a bi-lateral mastectomy, Karin learned the cancer had “morphed,” returned and had spread. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy.
She said she hopes by sharing her story it may make a difference in the lives of other women who may be questioning the messages their bodies are sending. She encourages women to get regularly scheduled mammograms and listen to their bodies.
Karin said she would also like to thank the broader Westosha-Central High School community for the “outpouring of support” it has shown over the last several years.
“Everyone has been so wonderful and supportive,” said Karin, a former youth sports coach.
Through What’s Up Buttercup, Pam and Kathy hope to provide something “positive” and a way to bring people together. In addition to sharing their favorite recipes and tips, they encourage other members of the group to do the same.
The page also features live video tutorials and contests. For example, there are instructions on how to freeze corn-on-the-cob, and they partnered with Myers Family Farms Vegetable Stand, 22201 75th St. (Highway 50), to host multiple contests that challenged members to make a dish using an item from the weekly Mystery Bag of produce available at the market.
Members of the group whose recipes are selected to be included in the cookbook will be given credit. Kathy said she envisions it being much like beloved church cookbooks that have been passed down for generations.
To order a cookbook, send an email to whatsupbuttercup2019@gmail.com with the following information: name, address, phone number, number of cookbooks desired and chosen payment method option (either personal check, Venmo or PayPal).
For cookbooks that need to be shipped, a $5 fee will be applied. Payment must be received by Sept. 30. It is estimated that cookbooks will arrive in late October.
For more information, visit the What’s Up Buttercup page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/362128188073100.
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!