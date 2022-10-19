Coopers Uptown sets opening date for Oct. 26

Coopers Uptown has announced it will open to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at noon with normal business hours beginning the next day.

Last year, Jockey International announced it had purchased the former Jack Andrea building, 2401 60th St., across the street from its headquarters, in Kenosha’s Uptown neighborhood. Jockey and Jack Andrea announced in June 2021 that the transfer of ownership would take place.

“We are delighted to see Coopers Uptown come to life, carry forward the nostalgia of Jack Andrea and serve the Uptown and Kenosha community for years and decades to come,” said David Andrea. “Jockey is deeply rooted in this community and committed to the neighborhood. With Coopers Uptown, they will continue to be positive custodians for what was our home for the past 110 years.”

The name of the café and gift shop is a nod to the founder of Jockey, Reverend Samuel T. Cooper, and the Kenosha community in which both Jockey and Coopers Uptown are located.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of Coopers Uptown to the Kenosha community,” said Vicki Seebeck, general manager of Coopers Uptown. “We have so much to offer from our gift shop and café to coffee bar and soda fountain. Our hope is Coopers Uptown will be a place for families and friends to gather, shop and eat. A place to be nostalgic about the past yet make new memories together.”

Beyond the store’s gift shop, guests can purchase specialty food items and candy, boutique clothing and Kenosha branded apparel. The café offers soda fountain malts, shakes and ice cream, with a full-service menu for breakfast and lunch, and of course a coffee bar for guests’ daily caffeine fix. The humidor from the Jack Andrea store remained and offers cigar aficionados the opportunity to shop local, too.

Coopers Uptown has partnered with local businesses and vendors to extend the hometown feel at the café and gift shop. The head chef at Coopers Uptown is Chelsea Dominguez, who along with Seebeck, was born and raised in Kenosha.

Coopers Uptown will be open seven days a week, to learn more go to CoopersUptown.com.