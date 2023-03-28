Corner Bakery Cafe closes A sign on the now closed Pleasant Prairie's Corner Bakery Cafe invites residents to visit the business' Milwaukee locations, about an hour's d…

Recent visitors to the Pleasant Prairie Corner Bakery Cafe, 9250 76th St., found its doors locked and a sign on the door noting the location had closed permanently.

Corner Bakery Cafe locations across the country have been closing after the chain filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late February. The Pleasant Prairie location held its ribbon-cutting in the fall of 2016.

A sign posted on several of the restaurant's windows informed visitors of the closing.

"Dear valued guests, it is with a heavy heart that we are informing you we've made the difficult decision to permanently close this location," the sign read. "We have enjoyed servicing this wonderful community and will miss you all."

The sign invited guests to visit the Milwaukee area cafes, about an hour's drive from Kenosha.