Coronavirus alters schedules, causes cancellations

A look at changes, cancellations and other actions in Kenosha County prompted by the coronavirus outbreak:

Early voting delayed in Kenosha

Due to a delay in receiving ballots and influx of requests to mail absentee ballots, early in-person absentee voting, which was set to begin Wednesday in the city of Kenosha, has been postponed until March 23.

Early voting will continue weekdays through April 3. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (until 5 p.m. on April 3) in Room 202 of the Kenosha Municipal Building, 625 52nd St.

Voters are encouraged to vote via absentee ballot by mail. To receive a ballot by mail, requests can be made on myvote.wi.gov, or by emailing

elections@kenosha.org or send a request to City Clerk, 625 52nd Street, Kenosha, WI 53140. Include a copy of acceptable photo ID.

Open registration ends at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Due to restrictions regarding nursing homes and health care facilities, the polling location at St. Catherine's Commons, 3524 Seventh Ave., will be moved to the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.

Voters should continue to check myvote.wi.gov to locate their polling place prior to April 7.