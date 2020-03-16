Coronavirus alters schedules, causes cancellations

A look at changes, cancellations and other actions in Kenosha County prompted by the coronavirus outbreak:
Early voting delayed in Kenosha
Due to a delay in receiving ballots and influx of requests to mail absentee ballots, early in-person absentee voting, which was set to begin Wednesday in the city of Kenosha, has been postponed until March 23.
Early voting will continue weekdays through April 3. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (until 5 p.m. on April 3) in Room 202 of the Kenosha Municipal Building, 625 52nd St.
Voters are encouraged to vote via absentee ballot by mail. To receive a ballot by mail, requests can be made on myvote.wi.gov, or by emailing
elections@kenosha.org or send a request to City Clerk, 625 52nd Street, Kenosha, WI 53140. Include a copy of acceptable photo ID.
Open registration ends at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Due to restrictions regarding nursing homes and health care facilities, the polling location at St. Catherine's Commons, 3524 Seventh Ave., will be moved to the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.
Voters should continue to check myvote.wi.gov to locate their polling place prior to April 7.
Veterans office suspends appointments
In-person appointments at the Kenosha County Veterans Service Office have been suspended until further notice. Office staff will remain available to field veterans’ questions and handle pending cases via telephone and email.
The Veterans Service Office may be reached at 262-605-6690, or by email via a form on our website at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/forms.aspx?fid=80.
Pringle cancels programs
Pringle Nature Center has canceled the following upcoming events:
- Nature Story Time: Thursday, 9:30-10:15 a.m.
- Vernal Equinox Night Hike: Thursday, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
- Maple Syrup Hikes at Petrifying Springs County Park: Saturday, 10 and 11:45 a.m.
- Pringle Talks: March 25, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Fish boil postponed
St. Alphonsus Parish has postponed the fish boil that was to take place on Friday at St. Alphonsus Parish Center, 6211 344th Ave., New Munster, due to COVID-19 virus.
HarborMarket season canceled
The balance of the Kenosha HarborMarket indoor season has been canceled
Community Libary branches closed
The Community Library Salem and Twin Lakes branches are closed effective Tuesday. All events, programs, outreach and meeting room reservations have been canceled.
Due dates for all checked out materials have been extended until the library reopens. However, library staff will collect materials deposited in book drops in the interim. No late fees will be charged during our closure.
The still available digital library includes Overdrive, Freegal, Hoopla and RBDigital.
Grocery store needs help
Berkot’s Super Foods grocery store in Twin Lakes took to social media Monday in an effort to find temporary help as store shelves are picked by patrons as a results of concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
It announced it was hiring stockers, baggers, meat cutters and a cleaning crew.
Paddock Lake state of emergency
Paddock Lake Village Board chairman Terry Burns declared a state of emergency Monday, with the following results:
- The Village Board meeting and special assessment public hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.
- Municipal Court scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.
- The public is requested to communicate with village staff by telephone at 262-843-2713, tpopanda@paddocklake.net, or MShrameck@paddocklake.net.
- The April 7 election will continue as scheduled, though voters are encouraged to vote via absentee ballot.
School Board candidate forum canceled
A forum for Kenosha Unified School Board candidates planned for Tuesday (March 17) at Gateway Technical College has been canceled. Co-sponsored by Congregations United to Serve Humanity and the NAACP, a rescheduled date, time and location will be determined at a later date.
Prison reform summit canceled
A prison reform summit scheduled for March 24 at the University of Wisconsin -- Parkside has been canceled. Sponsored by Congregations United to Serve Humanity, the "Reinvesting in People Not Prisons Making our Communities Safer and Stronger" summit has yet to be rescheduled.